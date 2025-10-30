LIVE TV
Hurricane Melissa's Wrath: 25 Dead In Haiti After River Bursts Its Banks, Chaos Unfolds Across Villages

At least 25 people have died in southern Haiti after a river overflowed amid relentless rain from Hurricane Melissa. The storm, which also battered Jamaica and Cuba, left widespread flooding, power outages, and severe infrastructure damage as Caribbean nations begin recovery efforts.

October 30, 2025

At least 25 deaths have been reported as a result of the overflowing of a river in the southern region of Haiti, following continuous heavy rainfall from Hurricane Melissa. CNN does quote these local authorities in Haiti as saying.

One official of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency had got through to the flooded area, said the report, as people rushed to save themselves and their belongings as the waters started rising. Over the last week, Melissa has been raining down havoc on the region, with estimates indicating that more than 12 inches (30 cm) has fallen.

The source for CNN learned that four bodies have been discovered in storm-torn St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. The whole island is engaged in recovery and restoration efforts.

The Jamaica Public Service, the primary power utility in the country, indicated that assessments of electric grid damage are a critical first step in restoring power. “This gives us all the information we need to restore power in the safest and quickest way,” reads a post on X by the company. Approximately 77% of Jamaica remains without power, according to a government spokesperson.

The nation’s electric grid was already stretched thin before the arrival of the storm, added officials, according to CNN. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a severely impactful, Category 5 storm-the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale-cleaving the country with calamitous devastation and an irreparably damaged infrastructure. Assessment of the damage is still under way.

The storm made landfall in Cuba very early on Monday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with what officials have called “major” damage. By Wednesday, Melissa had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of nearly 100 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm is presently between Cuba and the Bahamas with the expectation of moving near or over Long Island and Crooked Island in the Bahamas later on Thursday.

All Inputs Taken From ANI.

Also Read: Hurricane Melissa Leaves 30 Dead In Caribbean, Bahamas Braces For Deadly Impact

