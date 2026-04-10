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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

Fire breaks out at Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 due to a suspected short circuit, causing panic and minor disruptions as emergency teams quickly control the blaze with no injuries reported.

Fire at Mumbai Airport (Photo: X)
Fire at Mumbai Airport (Photo: X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 10, 2026 04:46:28 IST

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Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening, triggering panic among passengers and prompting a swift emergency response.

Short Circuit Suspected Behind Fire

The blaze, reported around 6:10 pm, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in heavy-duty electrical cables and panels located on the ground floor of the terminal.

Fire brigade teams, along with airport emergency staff, rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control within a few hours. Officials confirmed that the fire was largely confined to electrical installations on the ground floor, and no injuries were reported.

Passengers Face Chaos Amid Smoke

While airport authorities maintained that operations were not significantly affected, passengers reported chaos due to smoke and temporary system failures.

Some areas near aerobridges were shut, security checks were carried out manually, and a few flights experienced minor delays as precautionary measures were taken.

The fire was fully extinguished later in the evening, with damage mainly limited to electrical infrastructure. Authorities are now assessing the exact cause and reviewing safety systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

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Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

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Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays
Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays
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Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

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