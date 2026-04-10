Maharashtra Shocker: Fire At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1, Short Circuit Suspected Causing Chaos and Delays

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening, triggering panic among passengers and prompting a swift emergency response.

Short Circuit Suspected Behind Fire

The blaze, reported around 6:10 pm, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in heavy-duty electrical cables and panels located on the ground floor of the terminal.

Fire brigade teams, along with airport emergency staff, rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control within a few hours. Officials confirmed that the fire was largely confined to electrical installations on the ground floor, and no injuries were reported.

Passengers Face Chaos Amid Smoke

While airport authorities maintained that operations were not significantly affected, passengers reported chaos due to smoke and temporary system failures.

Some areas near aerobridges were shut, security checks were carried out manually, and a few flights experienced minor delays as precautionary measures were taken.

The fire was fully extinguished later in the evening, with damage mainly limited to electrical infrastructure. Authorities are now assessing the exact cause and reviewing safety systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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