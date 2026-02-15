‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

On Valentine’s day, police claimed that a young man shot his girlfriend and then himself, in a parked car in Noida. They both were shot, and a pistol and cartridges were found in the car. The event took place within the precinct of Sector 39 police post following the report of gunshots by the residents living in the area who reported to the police. Upon arrival, the police discovered the couple inside an locked door car unresponsive and ordered the scene to be sealed off so that it could be examined by the forensic team. The victims were known as Rekha (26) who lived in Sector 58, Noida and Sumit (32) who lived in Trilokpuri, Delhi.

Police added that both of them had not been found since the day before and missing persons reports were already taken. There is an indication of a case of suicide at first sight since the car was locked inside and the weapon was in the hand of Sumit. Their bodies were taken to a post-mortem with the forensic teams gathering evidence at the scene. One of the WhatsApp messages recovered by investigators was purportedly written by Sumit, who stated that they have been dating 15 years, and that he was killing himself because Rekha was going to get married to another man, which he termed as betrayal.

Murder Or Suicide?

Nonetheless, the suicide theory has been refuted by the family of Sumit who has also claimed that the couple might have been murdered. They alleged that the two had been harassed on grounds of caste and that the family had been receiving threatening calls even using international numbers. The car was discovered just several hundred meters away in the village of Rekha in Salarpur, and that is the reason, according to a relative, the place looked suspicious. The family claimed that there was no pressure on their part about the relationship and wanted an investigation done. According to police, everything including the foul play has been under investigation.

