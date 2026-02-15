LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision Noida couple death colombo weather today February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

There is an indication of a case of suicide at first sight since the car was locked inside and the weapon was in the hand of Sumit.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 15, 2026 09:55:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

On Valentine’s day, police claimed that a young man shot his girlfriend and then himself, in a parked car in Noida. They both were shot, and a pistol and cartridges were found in the car. The event took place within the precinct of Sector 39 police post following the report of gunshots by the residents living in the area who reported to the police. Upon arrival, the police discovered the couple inside an locked door car unresponsive and ordered the scene to be sealed off so that it could be examined by the forensic team. The victims were known as Rekha (26) who lived in Sector 58, Noida and Sumit (32) who lived in Trilokpuri, Delhi.

Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day

Police added that both of them had not been found since the day before and missing persons reports were already taken. There is an indication of a case of suicide at first sight since the car was locked inside and the weapon was in the hand of Sumit. Their bodies were taken to a post-mortem with the forensic teams gathering evidence at the scene. One of the WhatsApp messages recovered by investigators was purportedly written by Sumit, who stated that they have been dating 15 years, and that he was killing himself because Rekha was going to get married to another man, which he termed as betrayal.

Murder Or Suicide?

Nonetheless, the suicide theory has been refuted by the family of Sumit who has also claimed that the couple might have been murdered. They alleged that the two had been harassed on grounds of caste and that the family had been receiving threatening calls even using international numbers. The car was discovered just several hundred meters away in the village of Rekha in Salarpur, and that is the reason, according to a relative, the place looked suspicious. The family claimed that there was no pressure on their part about the relationship and wanted an investigation done. According to police, everything including the foul play has been under investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Noida couple deathNoida couple death valentines dayNoida parked car bodiesRekha Sumit case noidaviral WhatsApp message Noida case

RELATED News

‘Body Parts Dispersed Into Canal, Head Missing’: West Bengal BLO Calls Lover’s Husband For SIR, Kills Him In Chilling Murder Plot

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Night Turns Into Horror: SUV Drags Youth Nearly 100 Metres After Clash On DJ Floor Escalates, Victim In Critical Condition

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

Big Relief for Delhi NCR Commuters: Union Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension to Sector 142

LATEST NEWS

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It On February 16 Or 17? New Moon Date Confusion And Solar Eclipse Possibility Explained

IND vs PAK Weather Report Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo?

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, And Status Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Who Was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Found Dead in California 6 Days After Going Missing Near UC Berkeley

Who Is Abdul Halim Khan? Ex–East London Imam Guilty Of Sexually Exploiting Children Using Claims Of ‘Spiritual And Supernatural Authority’

Epstein Files: US Justice Department Sends Letter To Lawmakers Explaining Redactions, Says Report

Is Ananya Pandey Dating This American Model And Influencer? Meet Walker Blanco, Internet Abuzz After Actor Shares Birthday Wishes For Rumoured Beau

‘Will Go Full Force’: Donald Trump And Netanyahu Agree US Should Press Iran To Cut Oil Sales To China

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?
‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?
‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?
‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

QUICK LINKS