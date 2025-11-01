Mumbai Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain, Cooler Temperature As Arabian Sea Depression Intensifies

Cloudy skies, light haze, and intermittent rain continued to prevail over Mumbai on Saturday as a depression is developing over the Arabian Sea. The city would continue to receive light rain or thundershowers through the day, according to the India Meteorological Department – quite unusual for this time of the year, indeed. The prevailing cyclonic circulation and low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea has kept the Konkan region, including the city, under yellow alert.

The IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature in Mumbai may hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to 24°C. On Friday, Santacruz Observatory in Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C nearly 5°C below normal due to continuous spells of unseasonal rain and thunderstorms throughout the week.

Air quality improved

The rain brought respite not just from the heat but also washed away much of the pollution in the air over Mumbai, significantly improving its air quality. After weeks of deteriorating AQI levels caused by stagnant winds and rising pollution, the showers washed the atmosphere clean. As of Saturday morning, data from AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index at 50, placing the city in the “good” category.

Areas such as Kandivali East, Deonar, Colaba, Sion, and Mumbai Airport reported exceptionally clean air. Even locations with relatively higher numbers Jogeshwari, Worli, Kurla, Wadala Truck Terminal, and Parel-Bhoiwada remained within the “moderate” range. The improvement was visible across the city with clearer skies and better visibility.

Meanwhile, weather disturbances are not confined to Mumbai. The IMD issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and most northeastern areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next few hours.

Southern states too experience rain

Southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also see rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Mumbai and adjoining districts have continued under the yellow alert due to the system over the Arabian Sea, which is still influencing regional weather conditions. People in Mumbai are advised to carry their umbrellas and remain updated with the advisories from IMD as intermittent rain and thunder may persist through the weekend. The weather could lead to minor delays in travel, but the drop in temperature has brought a welcome relief along with improved air quality.

