LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Five persons, including four teachers of a private school, have been arrested in Odisha’s Kendrapara district over the alleged assault of a minor Class 7 girl student, officials said on Saturday. A school peon has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara (Photo: Pinterest)
Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 22, 2026 11:42:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Odisha: Five persons, including four teachers of a private school, have been arrested in Odisha’s Kendrapara district over the alleged assault of a minor Class 7 girl student, officials said on Saturday. A school peon has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The accused are associated with Oxford School in the Rajkanika block of the district. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe.

Complaint To CWC Triggers Action

The matter came to light after the victim’s family approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with a complaint. Following this, an inquiry team was formed, and a visit to the school was conducted.

You Might Be Interested In

Kendrapara District Magistrate Raghuram R Iyer said the CWC interacted with the family and examined the situation before police initiated action.

“The CWC has inquired into the matter. They have visited the place, interacted with the family, and the police have arrested a few persons. The investigation has started,” he said.

Case Registered Under BNS And POCSO

A formal case has been lodged at Rajkanika Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

CWC Chairperson Swagatika Patra said the committee received the complaint on February 18 and immediately constituted an inquiry team.

“We received a complaint regarding an allegation of student assault in a private school. An enquiry team was formed immediately, and we visited the school along with the parents. A report has been submitted, based on which the investigation will proceed,” she said.

Authorities have stated that the matter is being treated with seriousness, and further investigation is underway.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Gurugram Shocker: Man Assaults Live-In Partner, Smashes Her Head With A Steel Bottle And Attempts To Burn Private Parts With Sanitiser

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara
Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara
Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara
Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

QUICK LINKS