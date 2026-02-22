Odisha Horror: Four Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Student In Kendrapara

Odisha: Five persons, including four teachers of a private school, have been arrested in Odisha’s Kendrapara district over the alleged assault of a minor Class 7 girl student, officials said on Saturday. A school peon has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The accused are associated with Oxford School in the Rajkanika block of the district. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe.

Complaint To CWC Triggers Action

The matter came to light after the victim’s family approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with a complaint. Following this, an inquiry team was formed, and a visit to the school was conducted.

Kendrapara District Magistrate Raghuram R Iyer said the CWC interacted with the family and examined the situation before police initiated action.

“The CWC has inquired into the matter. They have visited the place, interacted with the family, and the police have arrested a few persons. The investigation has started,” he said.

Case Registered Under BNS And POCSO

A formal case has been lodged at Rajkanika Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

CWC Chairperson Swagatika Patra said the committee received the complaint on February 18 and immediately constituted an inquiry team.

“We received a complaint regarding an allegation of student assault in a private school. An enquiry team was formed immediately, and we visited the school along with the parents. A report has been submitted, based on which the investigation will proceed,” she said.

Authorities have stated that the matter is being treated with seriousness, and further investigation is underway.

(Via Agency Inputs)

