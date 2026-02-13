‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

The Shakarpur unit of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch engaged in an encounter with members of Meerut’s notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur on Friday.

Three gang members were shot in the leg and arrested after they allegedly opened fire on the police team. Officers returned fire after challenging them. A sub-inspector narrowly escaped injury as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket. Police said the accused, including gang leader Asad, are involved in multiple criminal cases.

The operation was launched after the Crime Branch received intelligence that Asad was planning to visit the Usmanpur area with his associates.

As soon as the three criminals arrived on a bike, the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender. Finding themselves surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the Crime Branch team shot the three criminals in the leg and subdued them.

All three criminals have been admitted to the hospital.

Ghazipur, Dwarka Encounters: Two Accused Arrested

Earlier, a police encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, police officials said here on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were arrested following the encounter.

During the operation, one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently taken for medical treatment. Further details regarding the incident and the charges against the arrested accused are awaited, police added. Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident following a brief encounter, which occurred in Dwarka.

Delhi Encounters Intensify: Accused Shot in Leg

According to Delhi Police, both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the encounter. A police team narrowly escaped harm when one bullet hit a member’s bulletproof jacket. Additionally, police also recovered two sophisticated weapons and live cartridges from the scene.

Meanwhile, in October, in a separate incident, a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury.

During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bhopal Horror: Minor Girl Raped In Four Different Moving Cars, Accused Filmed The Act, Blackmailed Her Into Silence