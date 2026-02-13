LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

The Shakarpur unit of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch engaged in an encounter with members of Meerut’s notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur on Friday. Three gang members were shot in the leg and arrested after they allegedly opened fire on the police team. Officers returned fire after challenging them.

Asad Gang Members Opens Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter.
Asad Gang Members Opens Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 13, 2026 16:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

The Shakarpur unit of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch engaged in an encounter with members of Meerut’s notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur on Friday. 

Three gang members were shot in the leg and arrested after they allegedly opened fire on the police team. Officers returned fire after challenging them. A sub-inspector narrowly escaped injury as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket. Police said the accused, including gang leader Asad, are involved in multiple criminal cases. 

The operation was launched after the Crime Branch received intelligence that Asad was planning to visit the Usmanpur area with his associates. 

You Might Be Interested In

As soon as the three criminals arrived on a bike, the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender. Finding themselves surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the Crime Branch team shot the three criminals in the leg and subdued them.

All three criminals have been admitted to the hospital.

Ghazipur, Dwarka Encounters: Two Accused Arrested

Earlier, a police encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, police officials said here on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were arrested following the encounter.

During the operation, one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently taken for medical treatment. Further details regarding the incident and the charges against the arrested accused are awaited, police added. Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident following a brief encounter, which occurred in Dwarka.

Delhi Encounters Intensify: Accused Shot in Leg

According to Delhi Police, both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the encounter. A police team narrowly escaped harm when one bullet hit a member’s bulletproof jacket. Additionally, police also recovered two sophisticated weapons and live cartridges from the scene.

Meanwhile, in October, in a separate incident, a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury.

During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bhopal Horror: Minor Girl Raped In Four Different Moving Cars, Accused Filmed The Act, Blackmailed Her Into Silence

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asad GangAya Nagar shootingCrime Branch ShakarpurDelhi crime newsDelhi Police encounterDwarka encounterGhazipur encounterKoku PahadiaMehrauli gunfightUsmanpur shootout

RELATED News

Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants on Rajpur Road Near Silver City Mall; Massive Police Hunt Launched

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Karnataka Horror: Daughter Suffocates Mother To Death On Astrologer’s Claim of ‘Black Magic,’ Accused Arrested

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

LATEST NEWS

5 things to keep in mind to get competitive car loan interest rates

Leading Tiles Brand Unveils Premium Bathroom Tiles Collection

Shocking Video Alert: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 4th Floor Of East Delhi Hotel After Fight With Male Companion; Incident Caught On Camera

Meet Mustafa Suleyman : Microsoft AI CEO Issues Big Alert, Says Most White-Collar Jobs To Be Replaced With AI In 12 Months

Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter
‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter
‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter
‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

QUICK LINKS