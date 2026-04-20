TVK Chief Vijay Divorce Case: Tamil Nadu Court Postpones Hearing Again, Next Date Set To June 15, 2026

The Family Welfare Court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, on Monday adjourned the divorce hearing involving Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to June 15.

The case was listed as the fourth item of the day and was heard by Judge Sasikala. After a brief hearing, the court decided to defer the matter and schedule the next hearing for mid-June.

Divorce Petition Filed in February

The divorce petition, filed by Sangeetha, was first presented before the court on February 26, marking the start of formal legal proceedings. The case was later adjourned to April 20, just days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With this latest development, the matter has now been postponed for the second time, further extending the timeline of the high-profile case.

Next Hearing Set for 15 June, 2026

The next hearing, scheduled for June 15, is expected to determine the further course of the proceedings in what continues to be a closely watched case in both political and public circles.

As per the divorce petition filed by Sangeetha in February 2026, she has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

“In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust,” the petition stated, adding that the actor “continued open association with the actress,” which caused Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

“Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress,” the petition further stated.

Couple’s Relationship and Family Background

Vijay and Sangeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to a son, Jason, and a daughter, Dhivya.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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