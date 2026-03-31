Why Was Jayalalithaa’s Hyderabad House Sealed Over ₹1.5 Crore Property Tax Just Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections? Timing Sparks Political Questions

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed a residential property in Hyderabad linked to the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa over long-pending property tax dues.

Located in Srinagar Colony, Yousufguda, the bungalow was locked by civic authorities after officials found that property taxes had not been paid since 2017. The dues, estimated at around ₹1.5 crore, had reportedly been accumulating for several years.

Multiple Notices, No Response

According to GHMC officials, several notices were issued to the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa, who passed away in 2016. Fresh notices were also sent in February this year, urging those associated with the property to clear the outstanding amount.

Despite repeated warnings and a final deadline, authorities said there was no response or compliance. Following this, officials proceeded to seal the property on March 30.

Dispute Over Property Classification

Sources indicate that the property was previously assessed under the commercial tax category, leading to higher tax liability.

Jayalalithaa’s nephew, Deepak Jayakumar, had reportedly requested that the building be reclassified as residential, stating that it had been used as such since 2017. However, the dues remained unpaid, and no resolution was reached before enforcement action was taken.

Link to Vijay Mallya Tenure

Officials also noted that the property had earlier been leased to businessman Vijay Mallya. It is believed that the tax arrears may have started accumulating during that period, further complicating the issue.

Part of Larger Crackdown on Defaulters

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said the action is part of a wider crackdown on property tax defaulters across Hyderabad.

The civic body has sealed more than 100 residential and commercial properties in recent weeks, including hotels, shopping complexes, and educational institutions. In many cases, owners cleared their dues soon after sealing action was taken.

Officials revealed that property tax arrears within GHMC limits have crossed ₹1,400 crore, spread across nearly 3.5 lakh properties. Across Hyderabad’s broader municipal network, pending dues are estimated to exceed ₹3,000 crore.

One-Time Settlement Scheme in Place

To encourage recovery, GHMC has also introduced a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. Under this scheme, property owners can avail a waiver on interest if they clear the full principal amount before the deadline.

For Jayalalithaa’s property, the dues under the OTS scheme were reportedly reduced to around ₹82.91 lakh. However, failure to pay before March 31 means the benefit may no longer apply.

Why the Timing Is Raising Questions

While GHMC maintains that the sealing is part of a routine enforcement drive, the timing of the action just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has sparked political debate.

Given J. Jayalalithaa’s enduring political legacy in Tamil Nadu, the move has drawn attention beyond Hyderabad, with some questioning whether the timing is purely administrative or carries broader political implications.

As the civic body continues its crackdown, the episode has once again put the spotlight on compliance, accountability, and the intersection of governance and politics.

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