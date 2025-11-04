LIVE TV
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Reappear Soon: When It Will Emerge from the Sun's Glare

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is expected to reappear soon after moving out of the Sun’s glare, allowing astronomers and skywatchers to observe its path and study its rare interstellar origins.

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 4, 2025 09:42:52 IST

What Is This Mysterious Visitor?

A thrilling foreign visitor has begun to pass through the solar system for the first time ever. The comet 3I/ATLAS is the third-ever interstellar arrival. This means the comet is special because it originates from another star system far away from us in space! In July 2025, scientists discovered this ancient traveler when it was still a long way from the sun. This comet has traveled through space for billions of years and will never return from whence it came. 

When Will It Be Seen Again?

The comet passed the sun and was closest to the sun on October 29, 2025. After passing the sun, it temporarily disappeared from view. More good news is on the way! In early November, 2025. The comet will be out from behind the sun, outside of its bright glare. Around the first week of November, the 3I/ATLAS comet will become visible in the pre-dawn eastern sky. The best times to sight the comet will be early November 2025 to mid-December 2025 when it will be visible in a telescope.

How to See It in the Sky

To view this cosmic traveler you should know: The comet will only be visible through large telescopes—it is far too faint to see with your low power eyes or binoculars. A 10-inch telescope is needed at a minimum and it must be away from city lights, and under completely dark skies. Look to sky in the east, 90 minutes before sunrise for a good chance to see it. 

The comet will simply be a tiny, dim, moving speck. None of those bright comets you see in movies. No glowing tail to see for amateur observers. Just a faint point of light moving across the sky. The best viewing will take place in the southern and mid latitudes – Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Florida and Southern California.

What’s So Special About This Comet?

3I/ATLAS is quite unlike any other comet!  It’s from beyond our solar system, something extraordinarily rare. At this point, scientists have only discovered interstellar objects twice before. By studying this comet, astronomers can learn from material from other planetary systems, and tell us more about the universe around us. Each observation we make helps to unlock some of the secrets of how worlds form out there, way beyond our own.

One Time Opportunity

This comet will not light up the night sky like a typical bright comet from inside our solar system, but it truly does represent the opportunity of a lifetime to see something truly alien to our solar system. For dedicated amateur astronomers with the right equipment, and a little patience, observing 3I/ATLAS will be an event to remember in case you happen to do some cosmic connects.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Astronomical event timings and visibility depend on scientific observations and may vary. Readers should verify updates from official astronomy sources or observatories.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:40 AM IST
