Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

Perseid meteor shower: Stargazers are in for one of the summer’s most spectacular astronomical events as the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak on the nights of August 11-12 and 12-13, 2025. Known for its bright and fast-moving meteors-, often called “shooting stars,” the Perseids typically light up the night sky each summer, offering a dazzling display.

What Is the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through trails of dust and debris left by comets or asteroids. The Perseids originate from comet Swift–Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 133 years. As the comet’s dust particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of approximately 37 miles (59 kilometres) per second, they burn up, producing the brilliant flashes known as meteors.

The Perseid meteor shower has a long history, having been observed for nearly 2,000 years with some of the earliest records dating back to ancient China. The shower is named after the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to radiate.

When and How to Watch the Perseids

According to Finn Burridge, science communicator at the Royal Observatory Greenwich who spoke to BBC, the peak activity of the Perseids in 2025 will occur on the nights of August 11-12 and 12-13, with the latter night expected to have slightly higher meteor counts.

“Meteors tend to increase after midnight, with the best viewing just before sunrise, though some may be visible earlier in the night,” Burridge explained.

However, viewing conditions this year are complicated by the presence of a bright Sturgeon Moon, which reached its full phase on August 9 and will remain luminous during the peak nights.

“This year’s peak unfortunately lines up with a full Moon meaning even in dark sky areas it will be impossible to see the full 100 meteors per hour,” Burridge said. He added, “However, the Sturgeon Moon is no reason not to go out and enjoy the shower – it is still likely that you will see at least 1 or 2 fireballs per hour, even with a full moon.”

Viewing Tips For Perseid Meteor Shower

For those seeking darker skies and better visibility, Burridge suggests considering viewing nights between August 16 and 26, although meteor activity will be lower during this period.

“Dates nearer to the shower’s peak offer the best chance, but this also coincides with the full Moon,” he noted. “After the full Moon is more likely the better time to view, since the Moon will rise later in the night, so I would recommend the peak nights as well as weekend of 16 and 17 August.”

Local weather conditions will play a crucial role in visibility, and stargazers are advised to check forecasts before heading out. The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye, making it an accessible event for skywatchers everywhere.

