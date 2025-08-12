LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

Skywatchers can prepare for a celestial treat as the Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 11-13, 2025. Known for its bright, fast-moving "shooting stars," the event will be partially obscured by a bright Sturgeon Moon. Experts still expect stunning fireball sightings, making it a must-see summer astronomical event.

Perseid meteor shower 2025 peaks August 11-13 with bright fireballs, despite visibility challenges from Sturgeon Moon. Photo/X.
Perseid meteor shower 2025 peaks August 11-13 with bright fireballs, despite visibility challenges from Sturgeon Moon. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 12, 2025 13:27:52 IST

Perseid meteor shower: Stargazers are in for one of the summer’s most spectacular astronomical events as the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak on the nights of August 11-12 and 12-13, 2025. Known for its bright and fast-moving meteors-, often called “shooting stars,” the Perseids typically light up the night sky each summer, offering a dazzling display.

What Is the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through trails of dust and debris left by comets or asteroids. The Perseids originate from comet Swift–Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 133 years. As the comet’s dust particles enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of approximately 37 miles (59 kilometres) per second, they burn up, producing the brilliant flashes known as meteors.

Also Read: Trump Budget Proposal Seeks to Shut Down Key NASA Climate Missions – Why It Matters

The Perseid meteor shower has a long history, having been observed for nearly 2,000 years with some of the earliest records dating back to ancient China. The shower is named after the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to radiate.

When and How to Watch the Perseids

According to Finn Burridge, science communicator at the Royal Observatory Greenwich who spoke to BBC, the peak activity of the Perseids in 2025 will occur on the nights of August 11-12 and 12-13, with the latter night expected to have slightly higher meteor counts.

“Meteors tend to increase after midnight, with the best viewing just before sunrise, though some may be visible earlier in the night,” Burridge explained.

However, viewing conditions this year are complicated by the presence of a bright Sturgeon Moon, which reached its full phase on August 9 and will remain luminous during the peak nights.

“This year’s peak unfortunately lines up with a full Moon meaning even in dark sky areas it will be impossible to see the full 100 meteors per hour,” Burridge said. He added, “However, the Sturgeon Moon is no reason not to go out and enjoy the shower – it is still likely that you will see at least 1 or 2 fireballs per hour, even with a full moon.”

Viewing Tips For Perseid Meteor Shower

For those seeking darker skies and better visibility, Burridge suggests considering viewing nights between August 16 and 26, although meteor activity will be lower during this period.

“Dates nearer to the shower’s peak offer the best chance, but this also coincides with the full Moon,” he noted. “After the full Moon is more likely the better time to view, since the Moon will rise later in the night, so I would recommend the peak nights as well as weekend of 16 and 17 August.”

Local weather conditions will play a crucial role in visibility, and stargazers are advised to check forecasts before heading out. The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye, making it an accessible event for skywatchers everywhere.

Also Read: Kalam 1200 Solid Motor Rocket: Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Carries Out Its First Static Test Of The Solid Rocket Motor

Tags: nasaPerseid Meteor Shower

RELATED News

Trump Budget Proposal Seeks to Shut Down Key NASA Climate Missions – Why It Matters
Dhruva Space Set to Launch First Commercial Mission LEAP-1 with Indo-Australian Strategic Collaboration Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9
What Killed Over 5 Billion Sea Stars? Scientists Finally Solve Decade-Old Ocean Mystery
SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Sends 4 Astronauts to ISS in Record-Time US Mission
No Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025: NASA Clarifies Viral Claim Is False

LATEST NEWS

Is Prabhas Soon Getting Married? Actor’s Aunt Drops A Big Hint, Says ‘He Will Get Married When…’
WWE Raw Live Results 8/11/25: Seth Rollins Set For Title Showdown, CM Punk And Baron Corbin Unite
John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: When And How To Watch The Peak Despite Bright Sturgeon Moon

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?