LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

The November 2025 Beaver Moon will be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year. Learn about its significance, peak viewing times, and why it's a must-see event for skywatchers.

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 13:02:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

What’s the Beaver Moon? 

The Beaver Moon, the full moon in November, will also be a supermoon this year, which occurs when the moon is just full and full and perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit that it arrives. Supermoons appear larger and smarter than an average full moon; this will be spectacular for anyone who enjoys being outdoors looking up at the moon.

When is the peak?  

The Beaver Moon peaks during the full moon phase, however there are always two good nights of viewing surrounding the phase. This year, Beaver Moon is scheduled for November 5, so your viewing should be best on the nights of November 4 and 5, depending on your location.

What’s the deal this year? 

Being the biggest and brightest full moon of 2025, the detail will show off much better than normal months, and also look much more magnificent as part of the night sky. A full Moon together with the closest approach (at perigee) creates the impact more than other months of the year. Since it is the biggest and brightest full Moon of 2025, the detail will show off much better than other months and will also appear more majestic in the night sky. A full Moon together with the closest approach (at perigee) creates the impact more than other months of the year.

How to observe safely and effectively

To enjoy the Beaver Moon in November, you must go to a dark-sky location, away from city lights. Check your area’s forecast, moon rise and moon set timing before heading out for the best experience, if possible. Although binoculars or telescope will make it more enjoyable and easier to see the moon, the Beaver moon can usually be seen with just the naked eye. Dress warm for the weather and take some time for your eyes to adjust to the dark. 

Fun names and context

In addition to Beaver Moon, this November full Moon is known by a few different names, in some cultures and traditions. In North American folklore, it is commonly associated with beavers preparing for the winter. The November full Moon is also one of three consecutive supermoons in 2025, after October’s Harvest Moon and before December’s Cold Moon.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The exact timing and visibility of the November 2025 Beaver Moon may vary depending on location and weather conditions. Always check local skywatching resources for updates.

Also Read: Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to Reappear Soon: When It Will Emerge from the Sun’s Glare 

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: astronomy newsBeaver Moon meaningbrightest supermoonfull moon Novemberlunar phenomenaNovember 2025 Beaver MoonNovember full moonskywatching eventsSupermoon 2025supermoon viewing tips

RELATED News

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: What We Know So Far About Its Strange Path Through Our Solar System

Did 3I/ATLAS Behave Oddly Near the Sun? Here Are 3 Shocking Observations

3I/Atlas On Its Way To Sun: Should We Worry? Harvard Astronomer Claims 40% Chance Interstellar Comet Could Be Alien Tech

Did 3I/ATLAS Slow Down on Purpose or Is Something Else Controlling Its Path?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For Murder For 43 Years Was Facing Deportation By ICE But Then THIS Happened

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Q2 FY26 Net Profit: ₹3,120 Cr, +29% YoY; Revenue ₹9,167 Cr, +30% YoY

2025 Hyundai Venue Launched at ₹7.90 Lakh: Check Price, Specs, Variants

Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

US-South Korea Alliance Remains Focused on North Korea, But Flexibility for Regional Threats Discussed

Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Victory Parade? BCCI Says…

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon
What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon
What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon
What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

QUICK LINKS