What is the November 2025 Beaver Moon? Everything You Need to Know About the Year’s Biggest Supermoon

What’s the Beaver Moon?

The Beaver Moon, the full moon in November, will also be a supermoon this year, which occurs when the moon is just full and full and perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit that it arrives. Supermoons appear larger and smarter than an average full moon; this will be spectacular for anyone who enjoys being outdoors looking up at the moon.

When is the peak?

The Beaver Moon peaks during the full moon phase, however there are always two good nights of viewing surrounding the phase. This year, Beaver Moon is scheduled for November 5, so your viewing should be best on the nights of November 4 and 5, depending on your location.

What’s the deal this year?

Being the biggest and brightest full moon of 2025, the detail will show off much better than normal months, and also look much more magnificent as part of the night sky. A full Moon together with the closest approach (at perigee) creates the impact more than other months of the year. Since it is the biggest and brightest full Moon of 2025, the detail will show off much better than other months and will also appear more majestic in the night sky. A full Moon together with the closest approach (at perigee) creates the impact more than other months of the year.

How to observe safely and effectively

To enjoy the Beaver Moon in November, you must go to a dark-sky location, away from city lights. Check your area’s forecast, moon rise and moon set timing before heading out for the best experience, if possible. Although binoculars or telescope will make it more enjoyable and easier to see the moon, the Beaver moon can usually be seen with just the naked eye. Dress warm for the weather and take some time for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Fun names and context

In addition to Beaver Moon, this November full Moon is known by a few different names, in some cultures and traditions. In North American folklore, it is commonly associated with beavers preparing for the winter. The November full Moon is also one of three consecutive supermoons in 2025, after October’s Harvest Moon and before December’s Cold Moon.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The exact timing and visibility of the November 2025 Beaver Moon may vary depending on location and weather conditions. Always check local skywatching resources for updates.

