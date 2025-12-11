LIVE TV
2026 Men's World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here's How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

The ICC has opened ticket sales for the 2026 Men’s World Cup, announcing some of the lowest prices in cricket history. The tournament, hosted across India and Sri Lanka with 20 teams and 55 matches, will begin on February 7. Phase I tickets start at ₹100 in India and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2026 tickets go live on December 11 (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
T20 World Cup 2026 tickets go live on December 11 (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 11, 2025 19:06:09 IST

On Thursday, December 11, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the release of sales of the 2026 Men world cup tickets and presented one of the lowest prices in the history of a world cup of cricket. 

ICC Announces 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales

The relocation will simplify access to the stadiums by the fans as the tournament prepares its 10th edition with 20 teams and 55 matches in India and Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8, 2026.

The event will be held in eight locations five in India and three in Sri Lanka with the final one to occur on March 8.

The very first day is going to be full of action, with three matches, Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo, West Indies vs Bangladesh and the presentation of a marquee match between defending champions India and the USA in Mumbai.

The ICC has also moved in a huge inclusiveness drive by offering very low rates on Phase I tickets. In India, tickets start at INR 100 and in Sri Lanka, tickets start at LKR 1000 and over two million tickets will be availed during this stage. 

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta stated: Phase I ticketing sales: A crucial step towards achieving a more accessible and global event in the history of ICC. We have a clear vision about the ICC Men T20 world cup 2026: all fans of all types should have an opportunity to enjoy in-stadium experience of a luxury marquee cricket.

He said that the core of the ICC ticketing strategy is affordability:

Ticket prices as low as Rs 100 and LKR 1000 will be the focus of our strategy. This is regarding opening the gates wide, letting millions of people be part of a worldwide celebration of cricket, to be participants of vibrancy, passion and magic that can only be created in a stadium.

The month-long tournament will be held in iconic grounds of India, which include the stadium of Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Singhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Everything to know about T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale

Where do I purchase T20 World Cup 2026 tickets?

The tickets will be sold on: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/

When will T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale commence?

The sale of the phase I tickets will begin at 6: 45 PM IST today.

How much are the ticket prices of T20 world Cup 2026?

In India, Phase I basic tickets will cost Rs 100 (about USD 1.11) in certain venues and LKR 1000 (about USD 3.26) in Sri Lanka.

