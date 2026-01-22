Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines with his stunning batting display for the side. The left-handed batter has been scoring runs consistently for India and a at a brisk strike-rate. While he has been in news for his batting, Abhishek has also become a talk of the town for some personal reasons. Rumours suggest that he is dating fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal.

Who Is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal holds a psychology honours degree from King’s College London and advanced fashion branding education, shaping her global outlook and credibility within India’s luxury fashion ecosystem. She co-founded LRF Designs with her mother Roohi Faisal, positioning the brand around Indian textiles, Kashmiri influences, and modern silhouettes that appeal to India’s premium fashion buyers. Speculation surged after Laila publicly praised Abhishek Sharma’s 135-run T20I knock against England.

Laila has been spotted cheering at IPL and India matches alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal.

Abhishek Sharma is presently a part of the Indian team’s T20I setup. India are locking horns with New Zealand in a five-match series where the home side has won the first match after a brilliant batting performance from the left-handed batter that helped India post a mammoth total on the board.







A commanding performance! 🔝#TeamIndia win by 4⃣8⃣ runs in Nagpur to take a 1⃣-0⃣ lead in the 5-match T20I series 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/BuAT0BluHk — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026













India rode on Abhishek Sharma’s 35-ball 84 to put 238/7 in 20 overs and eventually won the match by 48 runs.

