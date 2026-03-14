LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Abrar Ahmed’s participation in The Hundred 2026 is uncertain despite being drafted by Sunrisers Leeds for £190,000, as Pakistan’s West Indies tour and PCB NOC requirements may force him to miss the tournament.

Abrar Ahmed (Image Credit: ANI)
Abrar Ahmed (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 14, 2026 18:15:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Abrar Ahmed might not play in The Hundred 2026 season even if he is drafted by Sunrisers Leeds. The secret weapon spinner was getting his contract at a massive 190,000 (around INR 1.5 crore) after the bidding battle with Trent Rockets. It was the first time a team backed by IPL franchise invested in a Pakistani player for the tournament. The move also sparked debate on social media mainly aimed at Kavya Maran whose franchise is linked to the Leeds side.

But, the mystery spinner’s participation in the tournament is not certain as he needs to get the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to play in the tournament. In case, he gets selected in Pakistan national cricket team for the tour of West Indies, he would be forced to miss the league. Pakistan are set to tour the Caribbean from July 15 to August 7 2026 for the two-match Test series which is linked to the ICC World Test Championship cycle.



Pakistan Scheduled to Play West Indies that Time

The first Test has been slated for Queens Park Oval in Trinidad, whereas the warm-up match and the second Test will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. On the other hand, The Hundred 2026 is fixed from July 21 to August 16, which is a period of time that greatly overlaps with the Test series. So, if the PCB decides not to issue the NOC to Ahmed, he will unfortunately have no other option but to pull out of the tournament.

There have been reports that the possibility of his playing in the tournament is a matter of debate. A source pointed out that his inclusion might be influenced by the decision of the Pakistan team management to pick him for the Test series against the West Indies or not.

On the other hand, Daniel Vettori, the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, shared reasons for franchise-backed team going after Ahmed in the draft. To quote Vettori, originally the team was set on Adil Rashid, but after losing out on him, they concentrated on overseas spin options and finally got Ahmed. He also mentioned that the franchise is happy to have the Pakistani leg spinner on board and is looking ahead to his possible performances.

 Also Read: IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abrar-ahmedkavya maranMohsin NaqviPCBSunRisers LeedsThe Hundred

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And Where to Watch BFC vs MBSG Live Match

‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Where Is Yair Netanyahu? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Missing From Public For Days As Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Is Dead

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

18 Injury Marks, Electric Shocks, Severe Beatings: Lucknow Father And Stepmother Torture 4-Year-Old To Death, Evidence Of Brutal Abuse Found On Body

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Barista Café opens at Yatharth Hospital in Faridabad; Designed to serve high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages

Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

Shweta Salunkhe, The Woman Behind a Growing Global Business and Cafe Empire

Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing
Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing
Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing
Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

QUICK LINKS