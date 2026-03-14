IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

Ex-England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that he is not going back to Delhi Capitals as a mentor for the next season of Indian Premier League. Pietersen was with the franchises support staff last year, during which time he helped many youngsters in the squad and made an effective role in the team environment. Whilst with the Delhi Capitals, Pietersen helped the younger players to develop their skills and overall game with his mentoring. Ashutosh Sharma is one such young player, to whom he gave advice and shared experience of international cricket. Besides that, he created a light hanging-around atmosphere. In fact, Pietersens humorous exchanges with senior batter KL Rahul were quite a hit among the fans on social media, and many who enjoyed their cordial rapport during the tournament.

Lately, Pietersen has chosen to leave this position as it is something that requires a lot of time and he unfortunately cannot commit to it fully. Since he was giving the explanation for his decision, he went on to share a post on social media where he announced that, first of all, he would not be able to support Delhi Capitals as a mentor in the forthcoming IPL season secondly he wished the players and the franchise all the best for the tournament.

However, even though Pietersen will not be a part of Delhi Capitals support staff this year, fans will still be able to view him during the IPL. The ex-England player revealed that he will be part of the commentary team for the season. He reacted to the offer of commentary by expressing his joy and he likened the IPL to be the best cricket league in the world.

Kevin Pietersen Hindi Tweet Impresses Fans

Kevin Pietersen impressed fans with a tweet in Hindi, showcasing his love and respect for India and cricket. The post quickly went viral on X, drawing positive reactions from fans across the platform.

broo… give this man an aadhar card😭😭 — Ansh (@Ansh43498) March 14, 2026

Fans on X jokingly reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s Hindi tweet, with many saying, “Give this man an Aadhaar card,” praising his love and connection with India.

On the other hand, Pietersen has expressed ideas of working as a coach for England cricket team someday. The former skipper has mentioned that he will be willing to help the team, particularly in Test cricket, if the chance comes. Pietersen is convinced that he would be able to make a positive difference to the teams way and frame of mind in the longest format of the game.

At the moment, he is stepping aside from his mentoring tasks with Delhi Capitals, but Pietersen will keep in touch with the IPL as a broadcaster and possibly retain other cricket-related roles in the future.

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