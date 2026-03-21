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Home > Sports News > After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

Former Pakistan coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have leveled serious allegations of interference and contract breaches against the PCB. Kirsten described the board's conduct as "counterproductive," while Gillespie claimed he is still owed money for his tenure.

Mohsin Naqvi in frame. (Credits: X)
Mohsin Naqvi in frame. (Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 21, 2026 09:43:59 IST

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After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

It is no surprise that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is known for its unprofessional conduct toward its foreign coaches. From Mickey Arthur to Jason Gillespie, several coaches have levelled serious allegations of interference in their job while coaching the senior men’s cricket team during their respective tenures. In a recent development, Pakistan’s former head coach Gary Kirsten, who was also at the helm of India’s ODI World Cup campaign in 2011, has alleged interference from the Cricket board. Describing the interference as ‘significant’ during his short tenure, Kirsten ultimately resigned from his post in a few months. 

Initially signed for a two-year contract by the PCB in April 2024, his tenure came to an abrupt end after six months, with Pakistan’s ODI series in Australia scheduled one week after his resignation.

The PCB announced that Test coach Jason Gillespie would take over Kirsten’s duties during the Australia tour, managing the six white-ball matches. Still, a few months later, Gillespie also resigned.

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“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before. Did it surprise me? I don’t know, but it was significant,” Kirsten said while speaking to talkSPORT Cricket.

“It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside. It was tough, just this constant noise from the outside and a lot of punitive actions around poor performance and stuff like that,” Kirsten said.

“As a coach, you are the lowest hanging fruit when the team isn’t going well, so let us get rid of the coach or let us put a restriction on the coach because that is the easiest thing to do when the teams are performing, and that is kind of counterproductive in my view,” Kirsten added.

Jason Gillespie vs PCB

Gillespie, who Kirsten replaced, levelled allegations of interference and claimed he owed him money for his work against the PCB. 

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, a former Australian stated that he was owed money for his work and accused the Pakistan board of several breaches of his contract. In turn, the PCB accused Gillespie of failing to provide the board with the four-month notice period specified in the contract.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the relationship between Gillespie and the board had broken down long before he resigned, after his role was reduced to a “matchday strategist”, a few months before his departure.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cautions Teammates Ahead Of RCB’s First Match Against SRH, Says ‘Don’t Waste These Days…’

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Tags: Gary Kirsten PCBJason Gillespie Pakistan CoachPakistan Cricket ControversyPCB Interference

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After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

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After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

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After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!
After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!
After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!
After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

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