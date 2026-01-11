LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

Virat Kohli’s engagement reaffirmed his image as a player with both exceptional skills and great character, proving that even at the point of series preparation, there is still a way for kindness and motivation.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 11, 2026 12:00:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

India’s game is the first ODI between IND vs NZ at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and the cricket devotees witnessed the viral moment of star batter Virat Kohli that was even more touching than the match itself. It was a short video that went viral and in the shared video, Kohli was shown in the nets with one of the bowlers doing something more than practicing. He was seen first giving the bowler words of encouragement, this was a move that instantly attracted the attention of the bowler’s colleagues and the rest of the team, and then he knighted the bowler by giving him a cricket ball. Such an unrehearsed meeting did the whole morale boost not only to the bowler but to the fans who saw the clip on the internet. The video went fast around the different media, with the supporters praising Kohli’s humility and leadership off the field. 

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli’s Pep Talk Moment Goes Viral

The stage was set with an easy going practice session before the important series opener. With the game about to happen, players were practicing to perfect their skills while team management kept a close look at the players’ form and health. In spite of the heavy concentration on the strategy and performance, Kohli managed to bring a smile to one of the practice group members’ faces by sharing some warm words that sounded loud. The ball that he signed now was a memory for the bowler and the video was posted under the hashtags that were related to India vs New Zealand. Fans called the moment a ‘true leader’s moment’ and pointed out that such acts are the moral builders within the team and the inspiring to the young cricketers following the sport deeply



.

IND vs NZ ODIs

The video that went viral attracted responses from not only Indian cricket fans but also the global cricket community who praised Kohli for his fair play. The first ODI in Vadodara has now been postponed for quite some time due to off-field incidents that have set up an emotional atmosphere around the whole situation. Kohli’s engagement reaffirmed his image as a player with both exceptional skills and great character, proving that even at the point of series preparation, there is still a way for kindness and motivation. The viewers are waiting with a lot of excitement to see the turn of events in the series, and this incident could be considered the most remarkable intro to the competition.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement After Injury Setback, BCCI Confirms

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 12:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ind vs nz odisindia vs new zealand odivirat kohli ind vs nz odivirat kohli viral videovirat kohli’

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI Of India Against New Zealand, Major Changes Expected After Rishabh Pant Injury

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Could Rain Disrupt The Series Opener? Check Vadodara Weather Report

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Major Setback After Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of ODI Series

Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks WPL Record To Become Youngest-Ever Captain, Surpasses Smriti Mandhana

‘God Chose Me At That Moment’: How A Conversation With Virat Kohli Inspired Jemimah Rodrigues’ 2025 World Cup Semifinal Century

LATEST NEWS

Golden Globes 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Hollywood’s Grand Awards Night Live In India

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video
‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video
‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video
‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS