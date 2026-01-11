‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

India’s game is the first ODI between IND vs NZ at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and the cricket devotees witnessed the viral moment of star batter Virat Kohli that was even more touching than the match itself. It was a short video that went viral and in the shared video, Kohli was shown in the nets with one of the bowlers doing something more than practicing. He was seen first giving the bowler words of encouragement, this was a move that instantly attracted the attention of the bowler’s colleagues and the rest of the team, and then he knighted the bowler by giving him a cricket ball. Such an unrehearsed meeting did the whole morale boost not only to the bowler but to the fans who saw the clip on the internet. The video went fast around the different media, with the supporters praising Kohli’s humility and leadership off the field.

Virat Kohli’s Pep Talk Moment Goes Viral

The stage was set with an easy going practice session before the important series opener. With the game about to happen, players were practicing to perfect their skills while team management kept a close look at the players’ form and health. In spite of the heavy concentration on the strategy and performance, Kohli managed to bring a smile to one of the practice group members’ faces by sharing some warm words that sounded loud. The ball that he signed now was a memory for the bowler and the video was posted under the hashtags that were related to India vs New Zealand. Fans called the moment a ‘true leader’s moment’ and pointed out that such acts are the moral builders within the team and the inspiring to the young cricketers following the sport deeply





IND vs NZ ODIs

The video that went viral attracted responses from not only Indian cricket fans but also the global cricket community who praised Kohli for his fair play. The first ODI in Vadodara has now been postponed for quite some time due to off-field incidents that have set up an emotional atmosphere around the whole situation. Kohli’s engagement reaffirmed his image as a player with both exceptional skills and great character, proving that even at the point of series preparation, there is still a way for kindness and motivation. The viewers are waiting with a lot of excitement to see the turn of events in the series, and this incident could be considered the most remarkable intro to the competition.

