Home > Sports > Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn't Test Indian Players For Doping

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

Ahmed Shehzad dropped a bombshell statement accusing BCCI of cheating. He talked about how Indian players are not tested by the ICC but by their board itself.

Ahmed Shehzad accused BCCI of not trusting ICC's technology when it comes to doping tests. Image Credit: X/@ICC and @BCCI
Ahmed Shehzad accused BCCI of not trusting ICC's technology when it comes to doping tests. Image Credit: X/@ICC and @BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 5, 2026 17:16:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

Ahmed Shehzad once again made the headlines for yet another outlandish statement. The former Pakistani batter has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of cheating. Shehzad, while appearing on the popular Pakistani show, ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ talked about how the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not check the Indian players for doping.

Shehzad accuses BCCI of cheating

Shehzad, in his statement on the show, accused BCCI of not trusting ICC’s technology when it comes to doping tests. He talked about how the Indian board checks its players itself and does not rely on the ICC. 

The 34-year-old said, “ICC does the dope tests for the entire world except India. Their own board does it for them. Sir, they don’t give it to the ICC; they say we have our own board, which would determine. The Indians have said that we don’t trust any technology outside, we have good technology, so we would do the dope test for our own players.”

Are Indian players not tested for doping?

While there is no confirmation on Shehzad’s statement about who tests the Indian players, one thing is for certain: the Indian players are not skipping doping tests. The BCCI had officially joined the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in 2019. NADA is an autonomous Indian body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

NADA is compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. ICC in itself is a signatory of WADA. The fact that the Indian body, NADA, is compliant with the international standards followed by the ICC as well, means that the Indian players are tested on the same grounds as the other International players.

Another outlandish statement made at Haarna Mana Hai

The YouTube show, ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, has been in the news during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Apart from the recent accusation made by Shehzad, Mohammad Amir too has made multiple statements on the show. The former Pakistani pacer had earlier said that India would not qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. 

When the Men in Blue won against the West Indies on Sunday to make it to the semi-final, Amir alleged Shimron Hetmyer’s dismissal was controversial and should not have gone in India’s favour. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ahmed Shehzad, bcci, icc, Mohammad Amir

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping
Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping
Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping
Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

