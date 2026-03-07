All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Beats Victor Lai Despite Injury Scare, Storms Into Final

India’s Lakshya Sen has registered a place in the final of All England Open. Sen defeated Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a 97-minute marathon. Lakshya Sen has been on a roll in this tournament, having defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round and then followed up with another win against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in the Round of 16. He has now moved into the finals.

More to follow…