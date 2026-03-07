LIVE TV
All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Beats Victor Lai Despite Injury Scare, Storms Into Final

All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Beats Victor Lai Despite Injury Scare, Storms Into Final

India’s Lakshya Sen reached the All England Open 2026 final after outlasting Canada’s Victor Lai in a gruelling three-set semifinal in Birmingham. In a physically draining contest, Sen held his nerve to seal a 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 victory, booking his place in the final of one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments.

Lakshya Sen. (Photo Credits: X)
Lakshya Sen. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 7, 2026 21:06:42 IST

All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Beats Victor Lai Despite Injury Scare, Storms Into Final

India’s Lakshya Sen has registered a place in the final of All England Open. Sen defeated Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a 97-minute marathon. Lakshya Sen has been on a roll in this tournament, having defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round and then followed up with another win against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in the Round of 16. He has now moved into the finals.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 9:05 PM IST
