“Are You Serious”: Sandeep Patil Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted to Being Told About Replacement Plans – WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar, who is often called the greatest cricket batsman of all time, decided to retire from international cricket in 2013 after an amazing 24-year journey. But, ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Sandeep Patil has disclosed that talks about finding a successor to the batting legend were already underway a year prior to his retirement.

In an interview, Patil revealed that he had a discussion with Tendulkar in 2012 when he was the chairman of the BCCI selection committee. At that time, Tendulkar was struggling with his batting. He had only scored 214 runs in nine Test matches in 2012 at an average of 23. 80 without a single century. His limited-overs form was also average, with an average of 31. 50 in 10 matches.

Patil explained that he had a word with Tendulkar about his future with the national team. At that time, he mentioned to the cricket legend that the selection panel had started thinking about a potential replacement. Patil said that the remark actually shocked Tendulkar.

Patil remembered that Tendulkar wondered why such a conversation had to take place at all. Patil explained that it was because the team management was looking to the future and considering younger options, and the batting icon was reportedly quite surprised. Patil also noted that Tendulkar subsequently dialled him once more to check if the selectors were genuinely contemplating the possibility of his replacement.

However, Patil explained that under no circumstances can the selectors compel a player to retire. Their function is only to select or drop players from the playing eleven. Tendulkar had expressed to the committee that he was inclined to continue playing, and the selectors, at that time, honoured his wish.

Patil lamented that, unfortunately, his work as chief selector is often equated only with ending Tendulkar’s career, whereas he made several far-reaching decisions to shape Indian cricket in the years to come. He mentioned that this very selection committee handed debuts to several players who have since become mainstays of the Indian team, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami.

Tendulkar eventually decided to retire from international cricket in November 2013. He played his final Test match against the West Indies cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he received an emotional farewell from fans and teammates. His retirement marked the end of one of the most celebrated careers in cricket history.

