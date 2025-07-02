Arshdeep Singh Silences Troll with Witty Reply Amid Test Series Build-Up

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently gave a sharp response to a fan who questioned his commitment during the ongoing Test series in England. The 26-year-old left arm pacer is part of the squad for the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but hasn’t featured in a game yet.

Off-Field Banter and Bonding in Birmingham

When a fan messaged him on Snapchat saying, “Ghumne se kuch ni hoga pajji, match jitwao” (Roaming around won’t help, win matches), Arshdeep responded curtly with, “Okay beta g,” and posted a screenshot of the exchange to his story.

Days before this online exchange, Arshdeep was seen enjoying a lighter moment during Team India’s training session in Birmingham. A viral video captured him and fellow fast bowler Akash Deep playfully wrestling with bowling coach Morne Morkel. Later, in a BCCI video, Arshdeep shared the inside story, explaining how Morkel had jokingly promised to pin him down after their session: “Morne ne bola tha ki jaise hi tumhara session khatam ho jaaye, to main hamesha last move karunga…”



Irfan Pathan Backs Arshdeep for Edgbaston Debut

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has thrown his support behind Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan highlighted Arshdeep’s control and natural swing, suggesting that his left-arm pace could bring crucial variation to India’s pace attack.

With the conditions in Birmingham expected to favour fast bowlers, Pathan believes Arshdeep could play a vital role if given a chance. The final call now lies with the team management, who will decide whether to hand the young quick his much-anticipated Test debut.

About Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was born in Guna, Madhya Pradesh and has played 9 ODIs and 63 T20Is for India and is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game.