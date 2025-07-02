Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Sports > Arshdeep Singh Silences Troll with Witty Reply Amid Test Series Build-Up

Arshdeep Singh Silences Troll with Witty Reply Amid Test Series Build-Up

arshdeep singh
Arshdeep Singh might play Second Test (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 10:10:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently gave a sharp response to a fan who questioned his commitment during the ongoing Test series in England. The 26-year-old left arm pacer is part of the squad for the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but hasn’t featured in a game yet.

Off-Field Banter and Bonding in Birmingham

When a fan messaged him on Snapchat saying, “Ghumne se kuch ni hoga pajji, match jitwao” (Roaming around won’t help, win matches), Arshdeep responded curtly with, “Okay beta g,” and posted a screenshot of the exchange to his story.
Days before this online exchange, Arshdeep was seen enjoying a lighter moment during Team India’s training session in Birmingham. A viral video captured him and fellow fast bowler Akash Deep playfully wrestling with bowling coach Morne Morkel. Later, in a BCCI video, Arshdeep shared the inside story, explaining how Morkel had jokingly promised to pin him down after their session: “Morne ne bola tha ki jaise hi tumhara session khatam ho jaaye, to main hamesha last move karunga…”

snapchat
Irfan Pathan Backs Arshdeep for Edgbaston Debut

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has thrown his support behind Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan highlighted Arshdeep’s control and natural swing, suggesting that his left-arm pace could bring crucial variation to India’s pace attack.
With the conditions in Birmingham expected to favour fast bowlers, Pathan believes Arshdeep could play a vital role if given a chance. The final call now lies with the team management, who will decide whether to hand the young quick his much-anticipated Test debut.

About Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was born in Guna, Madhya Pradesh and has played 9 ODIs and 63 T20Is for India and is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game.

Tags: arshdeep singhedgbaston test
Advertisement

More News

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?