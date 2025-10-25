LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 13:23:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING IN SEPANG / SOUNDBITE FROM FRANCESCO BAGNAIA (DUCATI LENOVO TEAM) SHOWS: SEPANG, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (DORNA – See restrictions before use) 1. FRANCESCO BAGNAIA (DUCATI LENOVO TEAM) BOX FOOTAGE 2. VARIOUS OF BAGNAIA'S TRACK (Q1 & Q2) FOOTAGE 3. DUCATI CORSE GENERAL MANAGER LUIGI DALL'IGNA CLOSE-UP 4. VARIOUS OF BAGNAIA TRACK FOOTAGE  5. DALL'IGNA. CELEBRATING WITH DUCATI TEAM MEMBERS  6. BAGNAIA TRACK FOOTAGE 7. VARIOUS OF ALEX MARQUEZ (BK8 GRESINI RACING MOTOGPTM) TRACK FOOTAGE  8. MARQUEZ PARC FERME FOOTAGE 9. VARIOUS OF FRANCO MORBIDELLI (PERTAMINA ENDURO VR46 RACING TEAM) TRACK FOOTAGE  10. VARIOUS OF FABIO QUARTARARO (MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGPTM) TRACK FOOTAGE 11.  PEDRO ACOSTA (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) TRACK FOOTAGE 12. ACOSTA CRASH FOOTAGE  13. FERMIN ALDEGUER (BK8 GRESINI RACING MOTOGPTM) TRACK FOOTAGE 14. JOAN MIR (HONDA HRC CASTROL) TRACK FOOTAGE 15. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FRANCESCO BAGNAIA SAYING:       "Difficult to explain, and like I said, it's a roller coaster, so I don't want to be, I'm happy, but I don't want to be too calm. I know that this afternoon will be tricky; the condition is very hot, so it will be important to remain calm and try to understand the situation. But this morning we did a good job. We tried different things, and it helped a bit, and not just me, also the Dukatis because yesterday we were more in trouble, so improvement is an improvement, and we just need to continue like this." STORY: Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Italy secured his third pole position of the MotoGP season on Saturday (October 25), after edging Spaniard Alex Marquez by a fraction of a second in the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang. The Ducati rider clocked a blistering lap of one minute 57.001 seconds, finishing just 0.016 seconds ahead of Marquez (Gresini Racing), while Italian Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took third place, 0.158 seconds off the pace. Bagnaia, who already holds Sepang's all-time lap record of 1'56.837 set last year, delivered a composed final run to seal his third pole of the season, continuing Ducati's strong form despite world champion Spain's Marc Marquez's absence due to injury. "Difficult to explain and, it's a rollercoaster. I'm happy, but I don't want to be too calm. I know that this afternoon will be tricky, the conditions are very hot, so it will be important to remain calm and try to understand the situation," Bagnaia said. "This morning we did a good job; we tried different things and it helped a bit. Not just me, also the Ducatis, because yesterday we were more in trouble, so it's an improvement and we just need to continue like this." After intermittent rain disrupted Friday's (October 24) practice sessions, several top contenders, including Indonesia winner Fermin Aldeguer of Spain, Motegi winner Bagnaia, Australia winner Spain's Raul Fernandez and Italian Marco Bezzecchi, were forced to contest Q1. Only Aldeguer and Bagnaia progressed. The 20-year-old Spaniard went quickest before crashing at Turn 4, then again in the paddock, though no one was harmed. In Q2, Bagnaia completed just one run, and his first flying lap was enough to secure provisional pole, beating Fabio Quartararo's early benchmark. The Monster Energy Yamaha rider eventually finished fourth. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who failed to reach Q2 for the first time since Aragon, will start 14th, one place behind Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol). (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s Single Sparks Loudest Cheer Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Mitchell Starc Set To Rewrite History Books In Sydney Cricket Ground

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

LATEST NEWS

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Son Planning To Quit Bollywood After Just Two Movies? Ibrahim Ali Khan Says, ‘They Were All Waiting For…’

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Australian Women Cricketers Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested

What is a brain aneurysm – as Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Loses Its Shine, Here Are 5 Reasons Prices Are Falling, Is It the Right Time to Buy?

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Omar Abdullah Slams Hidden BJP Supporters, Questions Sajad Lone’s Silence After RS Polls Outcome

Asian Travel Expo 2025 Announces Strategic Collaboration with Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain

Has The Taliban Detained Several Indians In Afghanistan? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Was 11-Year-Old ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora Spotted Enjoying At Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert? Here’s The Truth

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP
Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP
Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP
Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP

QUICK LINKS