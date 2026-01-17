LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BBL Drama: 'Disrespected' Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here's What Exactly Happened

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam loses cool after Steve Smith denies single, sparks dressing-room tension at Sydney Sixers match.

Babar Azam loses cool after Steve Smith denies single, sparks dressing-room tension. (Photo: X/@circleofcricket)
Babar Azam loses cool after Steve Smith denies single, sparks dressing-room tension. (Photo: X/@circleofcricket)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 17, 2026 20:21:22 IST

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Pakistan star Babar Azam reportedly felt ‘disrespected’ by Steve Smith during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 16. The drama overshadowed an otherwise thrilling 141-run opening partnership between the two star batters.

The controversy arose in the 11th over, which marked the Sixers’ designated Power Surge a strategic phase allowing teams to exploit fielding restrictions in the latter half of the innings.

Steve Smith Denies Single, Babar Azam Frustrated

At 47 runs off 38 balls with seven boundaries, Babar was ready to rotate the strike when Steve Smith made a tactical decision to deny him a single. Smith wanted to face the first over of the Power Surge to maximize scoring opportunities, especially towards the shorter boundary.

While the strategy worked, Babar reportedly felt disrespected. His frustration became evident when he lost his wicket on the first ball of the 13th over, edging a leg-side shot to the stumps off Nathan McAndrew.

On-Field Outburst: Bat Smash and Body Language

Babar’s displeasure was visible on the field. Walking back to the dugout, he smashed his bat against the boundary cushions and avoided post-match celebrations. Observers noted his body language reflected anger, and reports suggest he verbally expressed frustration in the dressing room after the game.

According to Code Sports, sources claim the confrontation escalated, with Babar openly criticising Smith’s decision and planning to discuss it with Sydney Sixers management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Steve Smith Smashes Record-Breaking Century

Despite the tension, Smith’s strategy paid off spectacularly. During the Power Surge, he hit four consecutive sixes and a four in one over, scoring 32 runs the highest in BBL history in a single over. He completed a 42-ball century, helping the Sixers chase 190 in 17.2 overs and secure a five-wicket victory.

Smith’s aggressive approach proved pivotal, but it also highlighted the clash in batting priorities between him and Babar Azam.

Steve Smith Responds to Babar Azam’s Displeasure

After the match, Steve Smith acknowledged Babar’s unhappiness but defended his approach. Speaking to Cricket 7, he said:

“At the 10-over mark, they asked me to take the Power Surge. I told him to give me one more over; I’d take it on the short boundary and go for 30 runs. We got 32 of that. Not sure Babar Azam was happy with me for turning down that single.”

The incident quickly became a hot topic on social media, dividing fans over whether Smith’s call was a smart tactical move or a sign of disrespect.

Babar Azam to Play Next Match Despite Tensions

Despite the ongoing drama, Babar Azam has been named in the playing XI for the next Sixers fixture against Brisbane Heat on January 18, showing that team management is keeping him in the squad while tensions simmer.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:21 PM IST
babar azam BBL steve smith Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

