LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

The outcry came right after India lost two quick wickets while chasing 549 on Day 4, with a second home Test whitewash about to take place.

'BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad' Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs (Image Credit: Vikas Kohli via Instagram)
'BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad' Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs (Image Credit: Vikas Kohli via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 10:34:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli’s brother, has harshly condemned the decider body and the selecting committee in a now edited social media post, following a shameful Test series for India. Vikas denounced the team of the day in his tribute to an earlier era of glory and drew a sharp contrast between a once invincible Indian Test side and the current team now losing even on home soil. He explicitly pointed out the recent defeats attributed to the board’s ‘unnecessary changes when you boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken.’ 

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell 

Moreover, he even said that not only were Virat and Rohit Sharma not given a proper choice but they were practically ‘kicked out’ from the Test squad by the BCCI establishment. He said that the team made up of players has been so distorted senior, experienced batsmen were dropped, specialists were replaced by an overload of all rounders and strange positional decisions were made for example, pushing a bowler to No 3. Vikas equated this with the way a team like South Africa selects their Test XI, with specialist openers, batsmen, spinners, and fast bowlers and claimed that India’s current strategy is lacking that basic structure.



India vs South Africa Test

The very sharpest criticism is being voiced when the team has already experienced a drastic demotion from their once lofty position. A golden period for India in cricket came from the year 2012 to 2024. It was during this time when they were led first by Virat Kohli and later by Rohit Sharma. India remained undefeated at home in Tests and had a fearsome reputation overseas. Now, after a series of defeats at home and abroad under the new management of Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, Vikas claims that it is the right time for the team to take responsibility for their actions. He still wishes for a turnaround, a miracle on the last day in Guwahati, but he is also very clear with his demand make someone accountable for the decline in the team’s performance which, in his opinion, started with unnecessary interference.

Also Read: “We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-9India vs South Africa Testvikas kohliVirat Kohli brothervirat kohli brother ind vs sa testVirat Kohli brother statementVirat Kohli Rohit Sharmavirat kohli’virat rohit

RELATED News

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

“We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Green Light for 2026 World Cup Opener as FIFA ‘Suspended’ Ban

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Match Full Schedule, Date, Time Table And Venue: India To Clash With Pakistan On Maha Shivratri

LATEST NEWS

“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs
‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs
‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs
‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

QUICK LINKS