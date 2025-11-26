‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli’s brother, has harshly condemned the decider body and the selecting committee in a now edited social media post, following a shameful Test series for India. Vikas denounced the team of the day in his tribute to an earlier era of glory and drew a sharp contrast between a once invincible Indian Test side and the current team now losing even on home soil. He explicitly pointed out the recent defeats attributed to the board’s ‘unnecessary changes when you boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken.’

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell

Moreover, he even said that not only were Virat and Rohit Sharma not given a proper choice but they were practically ‘kicked out’ from the Test squad by the BCCI establishment. He said that the team made up of players has been so distorted senior, experienced batsmen were dropped, specialists were replaced by an overload of all rounders and strange positional decisions were made for example, pushing a bowler to No 3. Vikas equated this with the way a team like South Africa selects their Test XI, with specialist openers, batsmen, spinners, and fast bowlers and claimed that India’s current strategy is lacking that basic structure.

India vs South Africa Test

The very sharpest criticism is being voiced when the team has already experienced a drastic demotion from their once lofty position. A golden period for India in cricket came from the year 2012 to 2024. It was during this time when they were led first by Virat Kohli and later by Rohit Sharma. India remained undefeated at home in Tests and had a fearsome reputation overseas. Now, after a series of defeats at home and abroad under the new management of Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, Vikas claims that it is the right time for the team to take responsibility for their actions. He still wishes for a turnaround, a miracle on the last day in Guwahati, but he is also very clear with his demand make someone accountable for the decline in the team’s performance which, in his opinion, started with unnecessary interference.

