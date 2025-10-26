Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WTA PAN PACIFIC OPEN FINAL BETWEEN BELINDA BENCIC AND LINDA NOSKOVA RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (WTA / DAZN – See restrictions before use) BELINDA BENCIC (SWITZERLAND/ GREY DRESS) VS LINDA NOSKOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC/ ORANGE SKIRT) 1. COIN TOSS FIRST SET 2. BENCIC WINS A POINT WITH FOREHAND WINNER 3. NOSKOVA WINS GAME POINT WITH BACKHAND WINNER 4. BENCIC BREAKS THE SERVE AND WINS FIRST SET 6-2 WITH A FOREHAND WINNER SECOND SET 5. BENCIC WINS AN ADVANTAGE POINT WITH BACKHAND WINNER 6. BENCIC WINS ANOTHER ADVANTAGE POINT WITH BACKHAND WINNER/ BENCIC CLOSE-UP 7. BENCIC WINS SECOND SET 6-3 WITH A FOREHAND WINNER/ BENCIC CELEBRATING/ CROWD CLAPPING 8. BENCIC CELEBRATING/ CROWD CHEERING 9. BENCIC AND NOSKOVA SHAKING HANDS WITH EACH OTHER AND CHAIR UMPIRE 10. BENCIC ACKNOWLEDGING CROWD 11. BENCIC RECEIVING THE WINNER'S TROPHY AND POSING WITH IT STORY: Belinda Bencic breezed past Czech sixth seed Linda Noskova 6-2 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday (October 26), erasing bitter memories of her straight-sets defeat by Agnieszka Radwanska in the title clash of the same tournament 10 years ago. Victory earned Bencic her 10th WTA title overall and second of the year following her Abu Dhabi crown in February, returning her to the winners' circle once again after a maternity break in 2023 saw her drop outside the top 1,000 at one stage. Despite being dragged the distance in her last two matches at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, the world number 13 showed no signs of fatigue in the opening exchanges and secured a break to go 4-2 up before wrapping up the opening set with another. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist held in a six-deuce game to go 3-2 ahead in the second set and produced another battling display on serve later to go within two games of wrapping up a memorable victory. With the finish line in sight, Bencic raised the intensity to grab the crucial break in the eighth game and closed out the win on serve in the next game, finishing with a superb drive volley and a neat forehand winner. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

