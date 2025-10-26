Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 12:20:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WTA PAN PACIFIC OPEN FINAL BETWEEN BELINDA BENCIC AND LINDA NOSKOVA COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (WTA / DAZN – See restrictions before use) BELINDA BENCIC (SWITZERLAND/ GREY DRESS) VS LINDA NOSKOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC/ ORANGE SKIRT) STORY: Belinda Bencic breezed past Czech sixth seed Linda Noskova 6-2 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday (October 26), erasing bitter memories of her straight-sets defeat by Agnieszka Radwanska in the title clash of the same tournament 10 years ago. Victory earned Bencic her 10th WTA title overall and second of the year following her Abu Dhabi crown in February, returning her to the winners' circle once again after a maternity break in 2023 saw her drop outside the top 1,000 at one stage. Despite being dragged the distance in her last two matches at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, the world number 13 showed no signs of fatigue in the opening exchanges and secured a break to go 4-2 up before wrapping up the opening set with another. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist held in a six-deuce game to go 3-2 ahead in the second set and produced another battling display on serve later to go within two games of wrapping up a memorable victory. With the finish line in sight, Bencic raised the intensity to grab the crucial break in the eighth game and closed out the win on serve in the next game, finishing with a superb drive volley and a neat forehand winner. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

