LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC indian railways Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 12:52:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM TORONTO BLUE JAYS V SEATTLE MARINERS GAME IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES  COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW  SHOWS: TORONTO, CANADA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) STORY: Addison Barger hit a two-run homer and drove in three RBIs on Sunday (October 19) as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-2 to force a decisive Game 7 in the American League (AL) Championship Series, set for Monday night in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for Blue Jays, while Josh Naylor homered for Seattle, which continues its quest for a first AL pennant. Mariners committed two errors in the second inning, helping Blue Jays take an early 2-0 lead against Logan Gilbert. Daulton Varsho opened the inning with a single and advanced on an error by Julio Rodriguez. After Ernie Clement reached on a Eugenio Suarez error, Barger delivered an RBI single and later scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's infield hit. Barger extended Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 in the third with a two-run homer following Clement's triple off the left-field wall. Guerrero further added to the tally in the fifth with his sixth postseason home run, tying him with Joe Carter and Jose Bautista for the franchise record. Gilbert exited in the fifth, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk. Mariners struggled offensively, grounding into inning-ending double plays in three consecutive frames. The Mariners managed to score in the sixth when Naylor homered to right and Suarez delivered an RBI single, but Blue Jays' pitching held firm. Trey Yesavage earned the win, allowing two runs, six hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Guerrero capped Blue Jays' scoring in the seventh after being hit by a pitch, advancing on Alejandro Kirk's single, and scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Jeff Hoffman closed out the game with a perfect eighth inning and worked around a walk in the ninth, striking out four in total. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can Team India Still Make It To The Semi Finals After England And India’s Clash

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship Series

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

LATEST NEWS

Aussie gains on easing trade tensions, resilient Chinese economy

Russian attack damaged port and transport infrastructure, Ukraine's deputy PM says

Kering agrees to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion as De Meo trims debt

Horrific Act Caught On Video: Man Touches A Minor Girl Inappropriately Sitting Right Next To Her On Train, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

BRIEF-Natera Inc Says IMvigor011 Trial Achieves 41% Improvement In Overall Survival

Bigg Boss 19: Forget Baseer Ali, Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, This Unexpected Housemate Steals Hearts, Becomes Season’s Most Popular Star!

Fall in China's exports of rare earth magnets stokes supply chain fears

FACTBOX-The biggest luxury deals in recent years

Happy Diwali 2025: Laxmi Pooja Date, Timings, and Auspicious Muhurat For Divine Blessings

Kering to sell beauty unit to L'Oreal for $4.66 billion to cut debt, refocus on fashion

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship
Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship
Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship
Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship
QUICK LINKS