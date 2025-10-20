Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM TORONTO BLUE JAYS V SEATTLE MARINERS GAME IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, CANADA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) STORY: Addison Barger hit a two-run homer and drove in three RBIs on Sunday (October 19) as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-2 to force a decisive Game 7 in the American League (AL) Championship Series, set for Monday night in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for Blue Jays, while Josh Naylor homered for Seattle, which continues its quest for a first AL pennant. Mariners committed two errors in the second inning, helping Blue Jays take an early 2-0 lead against Logan Gilbert. Daulton Varsho opened the inning with a single and advanced on an error by Julio Rodriguez. After Ernie Clement reached on a Eugenio Suarez error, Barger delivered an RBI single and later scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's infield hit. Barger extended Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 in the third with a two-run homer following Clement's triple off the left-field wall. Guerrero further added to the tally in the fifth with his sixth postseason home run, tying him with Joe Carter and Jose Bautista for the franchise record. Gilbert exited in the fifth, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk. Mariners struggled offensively, grounding into inning-ending double plays in three consecutive frames. The Mariners managed to score in the sixth when Naylor homered to right and Suarez delivered an RBI single, but Blue Jays' pitching held firm. Trey Yesavage earned the win, allowing two runs, six hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Guerrero capped Blue Jays' scoring in the seventh after being hit by a pitch, advancing on Alejandro Kirk's single, and scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Jeff Hoffman closed out the game with a perfect eighth inning and worked around a walk in the ninth, striking out four in total. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

