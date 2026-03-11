LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 schedule announced as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK begin campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. MS Dhoni’s return on March 30 headlines the opening clash, with a blockbuster RCB vs CSK clash and games against PBKS and Delhi Capitals among other fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL
Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 11, 2026 22:04:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

The first phase schedule for the Indian Premier League 2026 has been announced. On March 28, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium to kickstart the tournament. After finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time, the Chennai Super Kings will be kicking off their season against the Rajasthan Royals on 30th March in Guwahati. 

They will host the Punjab Kings at the Chidambaram Stadium before playing the southern derby against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK will return home for their fourth game of the season against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule




Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign in the 19th season of the IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati against the Rajasthan Royals. It will be a special encounter on the 30th of March as former CSK players, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, will be playing for the Royals. Meanwhile, former RR skipper Sanju Samson will be wearing the iconic yellow jersey of CSK. 

They will host the Punjab Kings for their first home game of the season on the 3rd of April. CSK will then travel to Bengaluru in an iconic clash with Rajat Patidar’s RCB. The two southern teams will clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 5th of April. CSK would once again return home to face the Delhi Capitals on the 11th of April. 

Also Read: MI IPL 2026 Schedule

RCB vs CSK

The clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has often been the most talked-about game in the Indian Premier League. The players on display from both teams have massive fan followings around the country. The head-to-head record is dominated by the five-time champions, with CSK having won 21 of the 35 games played between the two teams. When the two teams clash again on the 5th of April, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would want to continue their dominance in the head-to-head record. 

Also Read: RCB IPL 2026 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.

Also Read: IPL NEWS: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming, Venues, Date, Time, Stadium, Captains — All You Need to Know

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 10:04 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

QUICK LINKS