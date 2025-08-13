LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why

Despite not being his biological mother, Georgina Rodriguez has been a perfect stepmother and has raised him in a mixed household with the other children.

With his call up to the Portugal U15 team and his pursuit of the Al Nassr junior program, Cristiano Junior is already pushing his own football interests.
With his call up to the Portugal U15 team and his pursuit of the Al Nassr junior program, Cristiano Junior is already pushing his own football interests.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 02:36:22 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the firstborn son of Cristiano Ronaldo, was born in June 17, 2010 in the United States, and of course nobody knows who his mother is, as well as his parentage remains one of the most persistent secrets of football. Although it is a subject of constant inquiry by the press, Ronaldo has retained the right to 100 percent custody and has willingly concealed the name of the boy mother as part of a previously made agreement that considers her privacy.

Family matter that is kept private

Ronaldo has continually emphasized on the need to protect the privacy of Cristiano Jr. In interviews and on social media since the birth of his son, he also has asked fans and media to respect the privacy of himself and his son “on matters as intimate as these.” He promised that when the proper time comes he will give his son the whole explanation of it, then alone.

Georgina Rodriguez: she is not evidently the biological mother, but a loving step mother

Georgina Rodriguez, though is generally accepted to be the mother of Cristiano Jr. having brought him up with her own physical children, is not his natural mother. Their mixed family is comprised of two offspring born through surrogacy, the twins Eva Maria and Mateo (2017), and a daughter Alana Martina (November 2017), as well as another daughter Bella Esmeralda (2022); her twin brother, Angel was stillborn.

Cristiano Jr: making his own football name

At the rate he is going on the pitch, it can be surmised that Cristiano Jr is following the footsteps of his father since childhood. He currently is in youth academy of Al Nassr and has just received a call up to the Portuguese Under 15 national team to compete in an upcoming international tournament in Croatia as of mid 2025, a big step in his fledgling career.

A New Family and New Teenage Years

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have both marked family milestones publicly such as the engagement announced on August, 11, 2025, to be hailed by fans as the blended family royalty.

Also Read: That Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegations Were Dismissed, Permanently

Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo jrCristiano Ronaldo JuniorGeorgina RodriguezRonaldo jrRonaldo Jr mother

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?