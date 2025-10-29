LIVE TV
Home > Sports > David Warner's Bold Prediction: 'Five Centuries' For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

David Warner’s Bold Prediction: ‘Five Centuries’ For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

David Warner has predicted that Steve Smith will score five centuries in the upcoming Ashes, after Smith smashed a century in the Sheffield Shield. Warner believes Smith’s form and leadership will be key for Australia, with the batter just five hundreds short of Ricky Ponting’s record.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 29, 2025 18:50:04 IST

David Warner’s Bold Prediction: ‘Five Centuries’ For Steve Smith Ahead Of Ashes

Former Australian opener David Warner has made a bold prediction ahead of the Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth, he believes Steve Smith will score five centuries against England this summer. Warner’s remarks came after Smith marked his return to competitive cricket with a commanding century in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales, where he scored 118 runs against Queensland at the Gabba.

Smith, who hammered 20 boundaries and a six during his 176-ball innings, showcased ominous form heading into the Ashes, where he is also expected to lead Australia in the opening Test in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins. Warner said that if Smith hits a scoring rhythm early, England will be in serious trouble.

“I reckon he’s got five centuries in him,” Warner said during a Fox Cricket broadcast, praising Smith’s ability to turn limited preparation into big scores. Warner further asserted that once Smith starts piling on runs, it becomes a major challenge for England’s bowlers to contain him.

Smith currently has 36 Test centuries, placing him just five short of Ricky Ponting’s Australian record of 41. Warner believes the Ashes could be the defining chapter in Smith’s career, one that cements him as Australia’s greatest batter after Sir Donald Bradman.

Smith’s recent form also supports Warner’s confidence the 36-year-old has amassed 515 runs in six Tests this year at an average above 50, including two hundreds and two fifties. Warner expects Smith to continue playing Test cricket until at least the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, the only major series he hasn’t won in his career.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri echoed the confidence around Smith, saying captaincy often brings out the best in him. According to Shastri, Smith’s ability to adapt and improvise makes him especially dangerous in the Ashes arena.

With Warner’s explosive prediction fuelling anticipation and Smith striking form right on cue, the Ashes narrative has found its early headline:
 If Steve Smith fires, Australia will dominate. If he scores five centuries, history will follow.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:50 PM IST
