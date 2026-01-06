LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

Bihar clinched the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final after defeating Manipur

Bihar Win. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Bihar Win. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 6, 2026 17:27:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

You Might Be Interested In

Bihar scripted history as they defeated Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate final to win the title in this edition. Bihar had an unbeaten run in the tournament with captain Gani leading the way from the front. Star batter and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not the part of the team as he is presently leading the India U19 side against South Africa. 

Suryavanshi featured in two matches and also scored 190 for the side. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the final, Manipur was rattled by the Bihar bowlers after they were bundled out for 169. Ulenyai Khwairakpam struck 61 while Jotin Phieroijam chipped in with 51. After being reduced to 24/6, Manipur did have a steady stand of 110 between the two players but the other batters couldn’t really get into the groove as the team lost wickets regularly. 

Shabbir Khan scalped a total of 7 wickets while Himanshu Tiwari bagged three. Later, riding on a brilliant show from batters, the Bihar side gunned down the target in just 31.2 overs. Wicket-keeper batter Ayush Loharuka struck 75 off 72 as the team went over the line by 6 wickets. 





Why Vaibhav Only Played Two Games?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India’s highest civilian award for children, by Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony, held in New Delhi, meant that Bihar’s teenage sensation was absent from his team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Manipur then. Addressing the awardees, President Murmu underlined the wider significance of their achievements.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

Also Read: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 5:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bihar vs Manipurvaibhav suryavanshiVijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final

RELATED News

‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Departs For 11, Shreyas Iyer Smashes 82 On Return

‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Who Scored 200* For Hyderabad Against Bengal

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Trump Kidnap Our PM?’ Senior Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row Amid US Venezuela Dispute, BJP Dubs It ‘ANTI INDIA MINDSET’

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

A School in Sikkim Is Showing How Education Can Prepare Children for Life

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

Did Hilton Hotels Cancel ICE Agents’ Reservations In Minnesota? DHS, US Immigration Authorities Fume: ‘Why Did Your…’

‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey Unveil A Chaotic Journey Of Humour And Comedy

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Last-Minute Censor Trouble, Sparks Suspense Just Days Before Big Friday Release

Danger In The Air? Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Triggers Massive Public Backlash, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash
Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash
Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash
Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

QUICK LINKS