Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

Bihar scripted history as they defeated Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate final to win the title in this edition. Bihar had an unbeaten run in the tournament with captain Gani leading the way from the front. Star batter and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not the part of the team as he is presently leading the India U19 side against South Africa.

Suryavanshi featured in two matches and also scored 190 for the side.

In the final, Manipur was rattled by the Bihar bowlers after they were bundled out for 169. Ulenyai Khwairakpam struck 61 while Jotin Phieroijam chipped in with 51. After being reduced to 24/6, Manipur did have a steady stand of 110 between the two players but the other batters couldn’t really get into the groove as the team lost wickets regularly.

Shabbir Khan scalped a total of 7 wickets while Himanshu Tiwari bagged three. Later, riding on a brilliant show from batters, the Bihar side gunned down the target in just 31.2 overs. Wicket-keeper batter Ayush Loharuka struck 75 off 72 as the team went over the line by 6 wickets.

WINNERS 🏆 Congratulations to Bihar on winning the #VijayHazareTrophy Plate Final 2025-26! 👏 They beat Manipur by 6 wickets in Ranchi👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ygN0Qz3f2b @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Zg2Foi3Bt4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 6, 2026







🏆 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Plate) Champions!🏆

Bihar defeat Manipur by 6 wickets in the final at Ranchi to lift the title. Shabbir Khan starred with a sensational 7-wicket haul, earning Player of the Match.

🎯 A composed chase led by Ayush Loharuka (75) sealed a dominant win. pic.twitter.com/wkFsP6uojY — Bihar Cricket Association (@BiharCriBoard) January 6, 2026







Why Vaibhav Only Played Two Games?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India’s highest civilian award for children, by Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony, held in New Delhi, meant that Bihar’s teenage sensation was absent from his team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Manipur then. Addressing the awardees, President Murmu underlined the wider significance of their achievements.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

Also Read: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence