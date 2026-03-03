LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Ferrari Legend Lewis Hamilton Reveals His India Bucket List — 'I Want to Climb Everest'

Lewis Hamilton revealed his dream travel destination. The Ferrari driver expressed his desire to travel through the Himalayas in India.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the Himalayas in India as his dream travel destination. Image Credit: X/@LewisHamilton
Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 3, 2026 15:46:17 IST

Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to travel through India. He particularly talked about visiting the picturesque Himalaya region. The Formula 1 took place in the country for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013. Hamilton was part of the three races but could not get a place on the podium. 

Hamilton talks about a dream travel destination

Hamilton talked about his dream travel destination and named visiting India as one of his dreams. The seven-time world champion said, “I wanna travel through India and then make my way up through the Himalayas. That’s like my future dream for me, and then I’m gonna climb Mount Everest.”

Is Hamilton playing in the upcoming F1 season?

Yes, Lewis Hamilton will be playing in the upcoming F1 season. The seven-time champion would kick off his season this weekend in Melbourne at the Australian GP. Hamilton joined Ferrari, but was unable to repeat the same level of success for the Italian car maker. He had a disappointing performance in the previous season, scoring 156 points. He finished sixth behind teammate Charles Leclerc. 

The British driver replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, who went on to achieve some special results with Williams. Sainz secured two podium finishes and helped his team finish fifth in the constructors’ standings. 

During his interview with F1, Hamilton talked about the new regulations. He talked about how the new regulations would pose multiple challenges for drivers and teams.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:46 PM IST
