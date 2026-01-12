LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FA Cup Exit: Manchester United Team Confirms Bruno Fernandes’ X Account Hack Post Defeat To Brighton

FA Cup Exit: Manchester United Team Confirms Bruno Fernandes' X Account Hack Post Defeat To Brighton

Even though Manchester United had come out with the statement, the hacker kept on conversing with other people, and in fact, even mocked supporters and players by replying to them from Bruno Fernandes' Account.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 12:48:40 IST

FA Cup Exit: Manchester United Team Confirms Bruno Fernandes’ X Account Hack Post Defeat To Brighton

Not only did Manchester United experience a frustrating night but also their captain Bruno Fernandes landed into an unexpected off the field controversy after the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. In his official X account, which has more than 4.5 million followers, Fernandes posted a string of weird, unrelated messages that caught the online audience’s attention several hours after United had been eliminated from the FA Cup third round. The hacking coinciding with the match proved to be a double whammy for the Portuguese player and his club as it diverted attention from the game and created misunderstanding among the fans.

How Did Bruno Fernandes’ X Account Got Hacked? 

Among the hacked social media accounts was that of a player who had been making funny announcements regarding the cryptocurrency projects and requesting to be paid more, and then commenting about the difficulties, provocations, and even posting such things as, ‘Man Utd is down’ and ‘Let’s remove INEOS’. In addition to that, some bizarre posts even attached names of the unrelated celebrities and institutions, KSI the YouTuber and non-football sports teams got mentioned, thereby intensifying the confusion and mystifying the fans. One such incident that took place involved the account sharing a post about United’s humiliating 7-0 defeat by Liverpool in 2023, a blunt reminder of the team’s recent woes.



Bruno Fernandes In Manchester united vs Brighton

The club acted fast and made sure that its official communication channels were used to announce that Fernandes’ account had been hacked and that fans should not get in touch with any unauthorized posts or DMs. Even though the club had come out with the statement, the hacker kept on conversing with other people, and in fact, even mocked supporters and players by replying to them. This scenario is one that reveals the increasing susceptibility of social media accounts of famous sportsmen to the hacker’s attacks during the day and the night and has also served the undermining of United’s already difficult season both on and off the pitch as another troublesome headline to its list.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bruno Fernandes, bruno fernandes manchester united, bruno fernandes manutd, bruno fernandes news, bruno fernandes x hacked

FA Cup Exit: Manchester United Team Confirms Bruno Fernandes’ X Account Hack Post Defeat To Brighton

QUICK LINKS