Home > Sports > 'Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…': Former Australian Captain's Advice For India's T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

'Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…': Former Australian Captain's Advice For India's T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Ricky Ponting urged out-of-form India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to back himself as he prepares to lead India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (ANI)
Suryakumar Yadav (ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 6, 2026 14:27:43 IST

'Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…': Former Australian Captain's Advice For India's T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has given an important piece of advice to India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav as the aggressive batter has struggled to score runs in the recent past.

“That’s as big a surprise for me, just looking at his recent form. He’s been such a solid and consistent contributor for India in T20 cricket for a long time and just hasn’t been able to find it of late,” Ponting said of Yadav.

“He’s an interesting one because when I’ve seen him play his best, he’s taken six or eight or 10 balls to get going and then just lets it all go,” said Ponting.

Ponting put his weight behind SKY and added that he should think about scoring runs and not getting out. 

“He plays all of his shots and backs himself and a bit like Travis Head where it almost looks like they don’t ever fear getting out,” Ponting noted.

“That’s what I’d say to him. I’d be saying, think about scoring runs, don’t think about getting out.”

“Trust yourself, back yourself. You’re proven to be as good as anybody in the world in the T20 format and go and prove it to everybody once again.”

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India in the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place in February-March and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Axar Patel has been named his deputy for the marquee event where India will enter as the defending champions.



The side lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados. India have reached the T20 World Cup final three times– 2007, 2014 and 2024 and lifted the cup in 2007 and 2024. The inaugural edition that took place in South Africa was won by Team India under MS Dhoni.

Surprisingly, Shubman Gill who was the vice-captain of the team for South Africa tour was left out. “Yeah, I couldn’t believe that.” Ponting said.

“I know his recent form hasn’t been great in white-ball cricket. And the last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK where he batted as well as I’ve ever seen anybody bat.”

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Tags: Ricky Ponting shubman gill Suryakymar Yadav t20 world cup 2026

‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav
‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav
‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav
‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

QUICK LINKS