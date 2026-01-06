LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why The Matches In Jaipur Have Been Delayed? Check Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why The Matches In Jaipur Have Been Delayed? Check Details

The four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Jaipur were delayed due to dense fog

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 6, 2026 11:37:18 IST

The four matches in Jaipur were delayed due to dense fog on Tuesday morning. India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill returned to the domestic cricket. But Gill’s return was eventually delayed due to weather conditions.

The Punjab Cricket Association, confirmed that the toss had been delayed due to fog. Punjab and Goa encounter eventually started with Goa being put into bat and lost a couple of early wickets. Opener Arjun Tendulkar was undone for 1 by Sukhdeep Bajwa while his partner Kashyap Bakle went back for 5. Bajwa bagged his second wicket.

Gill is set to lead Team India in the ODI series against New Zealand scheduled to begin on January 11. The right-hande batter was earlier left out of the T20 squad for the New Zealand series and T20 World Cup 2026. It came as a surprise for many as Gill was the vice-captain of the Indian team for South Africa series. 



He will depart Jaipur to join the rest of the ODI squad in Vadodara, which is set to host the series opener on January 11.



The Punjab team is being led by Prabhsimran Singh. 

Teams:

Punjab (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Shubman Gill, Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

Goa (Playing XI): Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Abhinav Tejrana, Shubham Tari, Lalit Yadav, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Vasuki Koushik, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Suyash Prabhudessai

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen Brutally Trolls Manchester United After Ruben Amorim’s Sack, Says ‘Just Took Them A Year To…’

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Tags: Arjun TendulkarPunjab vs Goashubman gillVijay Hazare Trophy

