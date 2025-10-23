Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE COMMENTS FROM BAYERN MUNICH HEAD COACH, VINCENT KOMPANY, AND CLUB BRUGGE HEAD COACH, NICKY HAYEN, AFTER BAYERN'S 4-0 WIN IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. WIDE OF PRESS CONFERENCE WITH BAYERN MUNICH COACH, VINCENT KOMPANY 2. KOMPANY IN CAMERA VIEWFINDER 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, VINCENT KOMPANY, ON HIS PLAYER LENNART KARL WHO BECAME BAYERN'S YOUNGEST PLAYER TO SCORE IN A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH, SAYING: "It's normal. It's a young player, a German player, with a fantastic performance and a fantastic goal today. So, it's totally normal that people talk about him now. But I really, really believe in development and development means that a young player will sometimes not play well. So, he played against Hoffenheim, (and) he didn't have the level that he had today. But today he played and he had the level he had in training, the thing we see in training all the time." 4. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING 5. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, VINCENT KOMPANY, ON IF HE THINKS THAT ONE OF THE CLUBS FINISHING IN THE TOP EIGHT OF THE GROUP PHASE WILL GO ON TO WIN THE TOURNAMENT, SAYING: “I don´t think that it will be decided among the teams that are in the top eight. It won't be that one of them wins the Champions League for sure. Last year showed us that, and that will also not be the most important factor this year. The most important thing is getting to the next round. Today, we took a good step in that direction.” 6. CAMERAS 7. CLUB BRUGGE HEAD, NICKY HAYEN, DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 8. (SOUNDBITE) (Dutch) CLUB BRUGGE COACH, NICKY HAYEN, SAYING: “What I was thinking was that everything Bayern did is simply better, faster and smarter than us. We had to be 100% committed to every task we did in order to achieve a decent result. One of the key points was Bayern's depth in the game, for example. When you see them running at 100% intensity and we run at 80% behind them, you can't afford to lose intensity, or you'll get into trouble.” 9. HAYEN IN CAMERA VIEWFINDER 10. (SOUNDBITE) (Dutch) CLUB BRUGGE COACH, NICKY HAYEN, SAYING: “We had to present ourselves better in the second half and were a bit more stable, but you still concede chances and you just have to see these as learning moments for a lot of those young players.” 11. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING STORY: Bayern Munich outclassed visitors Club Brugge 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 22) with three goals in the first 34 minutes to maintain their flawless start to the season and make it three wins from three matches in the competition. The German champions have now won all 12 matches across all competitions this season, while also staking an early claim for a Champions League knockout stage spot with a maximum nine points. First half goals from 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who became the youngest German scorer in the competition, Harry Kane, who took his tally to 20 goals from 12 matches for Bayern this season, and Luis Diaz in the 34th minute sealed the game, before substitute Nicolas Jackson added another in the 79th. The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga title race with seven wins from seven matches, could have added to their tally, missing half a dozen golden chances and twice hitting the woodwork, as the Belgians struggled with the hosts' fierce tempo. Bayern next travel to defending champions Paris St Germain on November 4 while Brugge, sitting on three points from three matches, host Barcelona a day later. (Production: Louisa Off, Anja Guder, Conal Quinn)

