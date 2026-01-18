LIVE TV
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
Home > Sports > Glenn Phillips' 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say 'He Stole The Game'

Glenn Phillips’ 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say ‘He Stole The Game’

Glenn Phillips’ 83-ball century in Indore powered New Zealand to No. 5 in ODI rankings as fans hailed him for stealing the game.

Glenn Phillips’ 83-ball century in Indore. (Photo: X/@BasitSubhani)
Glenn Phillips’ 83-ball century in Indore. (Photo: X/@BasitSubhani)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 18, 2026 19:05:19 IST

Glenn Phillips’ 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say ‘He Stole The Game’

Glenn Phillips delivered a memorable batting performance in the third ODI against India in Indore, smashing a scintillating 83-ball century that proved decisive in New Zealand’s commanding outing.

His knock not only anchored the innings but also helped New Zealand climb to fifth place in the ICC ODI rankings, underlining the impact of his performance on the global stage.

Early Focus on Daryl Mitchell, Phillips Takes Over

For much of the early innings, attention remained on Daryl Mitchell, who played a crucial role in steadying New Zealand after early pressure. Mitchell rotated the strike efficiently and ensured stability, allowing Phillips the time to settle at the other end.
However, as the innings progressed, Phillips gradually emerged as the dominant force, shifting the momentum firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

Slow Start, Smart Approach at No. 5

Batting at No. 5 a position he does not regularly occupy Phillips began cautiously. He took 36 deliveries to register his first boundary, a controlled pull shot off Mohammed Siraj. At one stage, he was batting on 21 off 35 balls, prioritising partnership-building and wicket preservation over aggression.
This measured approach proved crucial, as it allowed New Zealand to regain control during a tricky phase of the innings.

Gear Shift Changes the Game

The turning point came midway through the innings when Phillips dramatically switched gears. After the break, he raced from 21 to 43 in just 11 balls, signalling a complete change in intent.
Phillips began attacking both pace and spin with confidence, using the crease smartly, piercing gaps with precision, and punishing loose deliveries. His acceleration put the Indian bowlers under sustained pressure through the middle overs.

Record Partnership with Daryl Mitchell

Phillips and Mitchell stitched together a massive 219-run partnership, a stand that completely altered the match’s trajectory. While Mitchell provided composure and stability, Phillips supplied the firepower, striking the perfect balance between control and aggression.
India struggled to contain the pair, as New Zealand surged ahead during a decisive phase of the innings.

Century in 83 Balls Draws Applause

Phillips brought up his century in just 83 balls, drawing applause from teammates and fans alike. The New Zealand dressing room erupted, with Mitchell among the first to congratulate his partner.
The knock reinforced Phillips’ reputation as a match-winner and sparked discussions around his growing importance in New Zealand’s ODI batting lineup.

Fans Say ‘He Stole the Game’

Social media was quick to react to Phillips’ knock, with fans hailing his ability to shift from survival mode to domination.
“While everyone focused on Mitchell, Phillips quietly stole the game. That gear shift was scary,” one fan wrote.
Another commented, “That transition from 1s and 2s to smashing boundaries was beautiful to watch. A proper ODI knock.”

Rising Stock On and Off the Field

Beyond the on-field heroics, Phillips’ value continues to rise. As of the 2025–26 season, his estimated net worth stands between $2–3 million (₹16–25 crore), reflecting his consistency at the international level and growing demand across global franchise leagues.

Phillips’ 83-ball century showcased his ability to absorb pressure, adapt to unfamiliar batting positions, and dominate once set. With New Zealand climbing the ODI rankings, this innings may well mark a defining moment in Phillips’ journey as a core player in the team’s white-ball setup.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:05 PM IST
Tags: Glenn PhillipsGlenn Phillips centuryIndore ODINew Zealand vs India ODI

