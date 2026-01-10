‘God Chose Me At That Moment’: How A Conversation With Virat Kohli Inspired Jemimah Rodrigues’ 2025 World Cup Semifinal Century

India’s batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues produced a masterclass in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia, scoring an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls* in the chase of 339. Reflecting on her historic knock, Rodrigues revealed that an old conversation with Virat Kohli had played a key role in her mindset during the innings.

Jemimah Channels Kohli’s Wisdom

During an episode of the YouTube show Breakfast With Champions, Rodrigues recounted how she had once asked Virat Kohli about his legendary 82 off 53 against Pakistan* in the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup. Kohli, she said, had deflected credit, attributing the performance to divine timing.

“You know Jemimah, even if I want to take credit for that knock, I can’t. I was just grateful that God chose me at that moment to be the person to take India through,” Kohli had told her.

Jemimah admitted that she remembered his words while walking onto the field for the World Cup semi-final and that it influenced the way she approached the game.

Zen Mode: Focused on the Next Ball

Rodrigues revealed that she entered what she called ‘Zen’ mode during her innings. She didn’t think about celebrations or milestones, focusing solely on the next ball.

“Until that final run was scored, I had nothing. I was blank… I didn’t even think I would cry,” she said, describing the emotional moment when her teammate Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary.

Historic Knock in Front of Home Crowd

The significance of the innings was amplified by the setting: a World Cup semifinal at home in Navi Mumbai, with her parents cheering in the crowd. Rodrigues said that all the stress and emotions from the past month came rushing out at that moment.

“After everything that happened over the last month, I think all of that was just bottled up and it finally came out,” she added.

Kohli’s Influence on the Next Generation

This revelation highlights the impact of mentorship in Indian cricket. Kohli’s humility and perspective on performance inspired Jemimah to focus on her game rather than the spotlight. Her knock has now drawn comparisons to Kohli’s Melbourne heroics, demonstrating how cricketing wisdom passes from one generation to the next.

Jemimah’s 127* vs Australia: A Semifinal for the Ages

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* guided India through a challenging chase against the defending champions and one of the world’s strongest teams. Cricket analysts have already likened her innings to Kohli’s iconic 82*, calling it a “semifinal for the ages.”

Her combination of focus, skill, and the mindset instilled by Kohli’s advice turned the game into a memorable moment for Indian cricket fans worldwide.

