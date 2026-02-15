LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: BCCI's Big Surprise — Hanumankind Set to Perform 'Dhurandhar' Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK: BCCI’s Big Surprise — Hanumankind Set to Perform ‘Dhurandhar’ Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI pulls an epic move as Hanumankind performs "Dhurandhar" before the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Read how this "banned" song is set to humiliate the opposition.

IND vs PAK BCCI Big Surprise Hanumankind Set to Perform Dhurandhar Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Source:X)
IND vs PAK BCCI Big Surprise Hanumankind Set to Perform Dhurandhar Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 15, 2026 18:04:06 IST

IND vs PAK: BCCI’s Big Surprise — Hanumankind Set to Perform ‘Dhurandhar’ Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

In shock move that has sent ripples across social media, global rap superstar Hanumankind will land the spotlight with a pre-match performance in the T20I World Cup 2026 India vs Pakistan thriller game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo of 

The Kerala-born artist, who became an international sensation with “Big Dawgs, ” will sing the energising title track “Dhurandhar”, a song from the blockbuster movie of the same name.

Fans are already calling this “brilliant move” as the song has a fierce, aggressive vibe that is the perfect metaphor of the heated rivalry on the pitch.

The ‘Dhurandhar’ Factor: Why This Performance Could be Controversial

The selection of “Dhurandhar” is extremely meaningful considering the song’s connection to movie that is said to have been banned in Pakistan. Many interpret the BCCI as boldly declaring their intention by showcasing Hanumankind and this particular track right before the toss.

This song, which includes intense lyrics and beats that hit hard, will presumably evoke fighting spirit at the Premadasa Stadium. Social media fans have noticed the irony of “Hanuman” shining the “Lanka” once again, thus forming story that integrates contemporary pop culture with the subcontinental intensity.



Hanumankind to Ignite the R. Premadasa Atmosphere

The show is planned to start at 6 PM IST, exactly an hour before the first ball is bowled. The pre-match entertainment at this first huge-scale ICC event is also being looked at not just as a musical show; it is being seen as a way to “psych” the opposition.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still engrossed with the winding pitch in Colombo, the arrival of India’s biggest global hip hop export to sing a “banned” song has brought in an unprecedented aspect of drama to a contest that was already the most-awaited game of the T20 World Cup 2026.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 6:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS