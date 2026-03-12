LIVE TV
Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Hardik Pandya faces a police complaint for allegedly disrespecting the Indian flag during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations in Ahmedabad, sparking nationwide debate.

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | Image Source - AFP
Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 12, 2026 12:38:17 IST

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found himself in legal trouble after a Pune-based advocate filed a complaint with the police. The complaint claims that the cricketer showed disrespect to the Indian national flag during the celebrations following India’s T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Complaint Over T20 World Cup Celebration

The complaint was submitted at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune. It relates to the celebrations that took place on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium after India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy for a record third time.

According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team celebrating their victory have been widely shared on social media. In one such video, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.

Pune-Based Lawyer Submits Complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station

The complainant has alleged that during the celebrations, Pandya was seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend while the Tricolour was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

“You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back… According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag… I believe it is an insult to the national flag,” Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI.

“I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let’s see what happens next. I have filed the complaint,” Khan added.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). 

(INPUTS TAKEN FROM ANI)

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

QUICK LINKS