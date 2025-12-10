LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Hardik Pandya: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to international cricket on December 9, almost two months after suffering a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup. His explosive 28-ball *59 and a tidy spell of 1/16 powered India to a dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20I, earning him Player of the Match.

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him 'King' (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him 'King' (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 10, 2025 17:20:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Hardik Pandya: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to international cricket on December 9, almost two months after suffering a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup. His explosive 28-ball *59 and a tidy spell of 1/16 powered India to a dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20I, earning him Player of the Match.

Mahieka Sharma’s Cheer Post

Soon after the match, Hardik’s girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma shared pictures and clips from the game on Instagram, calling him “king” and “my hero” and writing, “guess who is back.”

Pandya acknowledged the support, saying loved ones had played a major role during his injury recovery.

Hardik On Mindset, Motivation

Speaking after the match, Hardik opened up about the emotional and mental challenges that come with injuries.

“Life has thrown a lot of lemons at me, I always thought I’d make a lemonade… I’ve always believed that if you don’t believe in yourself, how will others believe in you?”

He said returning to the field after setbacks fuels him even more, “Every time I walk in, I feel the crowd is waiting just for this moment… I’ve done things with grace, and that’s helped me trust my skillset.”

Special Mention For Mahieka

Pandya also thanked those who stood by him through rehabilitation, “A lot of credit goes to the loved ones I had. Special mention to my partner, she’s been nothing but the best since she entered my life.”

Looking ahead, Hardik said his motto remains clear, “bigger and better” while focusing purely on enjoying cricket again.

READ MORE: ‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asia Cuphardik pandyahome-hero-pos-13India vs South Africainternational cricketMahieka calls Hardik KingMahieka SharmaT20I

RELATED News

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Are You A Lionel Messi Fan? Here’s How Much You Need To Pay If You Want To Meet Your Favourite Footballer During His India Tour

Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

How Political Are Football Clubs Getting? Is Speaking Out Inevitable For Modern Legends Like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo And Mesut Ozil

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch A Cause Of Concern: Should India Look For Other Options To Lead The Side In T20 World Cup?

LATEST NEWS

Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan, Backed By Its Friend China, Pushes For South Asian Bloc Without India: What Is It And Will It Work?

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Karan Kundra’s Ex Kritika Kamra Is Now Dating THIS Known Cricket Presenter, Who Is He, And Where Did They First Meet?

Tirumala Shocker: Rs 54 Crore Silk Dupatta Scam Uncovered After Fake Ghee Row and Donation Box Theft

New Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI To End Photocopying, Storage By Hotels, Event Organisers – New Paperless Verification Rule Explained

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Inside $50+ Billion AI Push: Why Global Tech Giants Like Microsoft, Intel And Amazon Are Seeing India As The Next AI Superpower? Explained

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’
Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’
Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’
Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

QUICK LINKS