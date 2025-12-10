Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

Hardik Pandya: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to international cricket on December 9, almost two months after suffering a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup. His explosive 28-ball *59 and a tidy spell of 1/16 powered India to a dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20I, earning him Player of the Match.

Mahieka Sharma’s Cheer Post

Soon after the match, Hardik’s girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma shared pictures and clips from the game on Instagram, calling him “king” and “my hero” and writing, “guess who is back.”

Pandya acknowledged the support, saying loved ones had played a major role during his injury recovery.

Hardik On Mindset, Motivation

Speaking after the match, Hardik opened up about the emotional and mental challenges that come with injuries.

“Life has thrown a lot of lemons at me, I always thought I’d make a lemonade… I’ve always believed that if you don’t believe in yourself, how will others believe in you?”

He said returning to the field after setbacks fuels him even more, “Every time I walk in, I feel the crowd is waiting just for this moment… I’ve done things with grace, and that’s helped me trust my skillset.”

Special Mention For Mahieka

Pandya also thanked those who stood by him through rehabilitation, “A lot of credit goes to the loved ones I had. Special mention to my partner, she’s been nothing but the best since she entered my life.”

Looking ahead, Hardik said his motto remains clear, “bigger and better” while focusing purely on enjoying cricket again.

READ MORE: ‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson