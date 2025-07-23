Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History, Joins Mithali Raj In Remarkable Achievement

Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team, etched her name into the history books on Tuesday, July 22. Playing against England at Chester-le-Street, she became only the second Indian player—after Mithali Raj—to cross 1000 ODI runs in England.

Milestone Moment for Harmanpreet Kaur in England

Coming in to bat at number four, Harmanpreet didn’t waste time making her presence felt. She looked calm and in control as she ticked off the 20 runs she needed to reach the 1000-run mark on English soil. It was her 30th ODI in the country.

So far, she’s scored three hundreds and five fifties in England—pretty solid numbers when you think about how tough it is to bat here. In comparison, Mithali Raj had played 41 ODIs in England and piled up 1555 runs with two centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Not just that, Harman is now also the second overseas player (outside England) to cross 1000 ODI runs in this country.

Harmanpreet Among the ODI Greats in England

When you look at the all-time list of players with the most ODI runs in England, it’s packed with homegrown stars like Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor, and Charlotte Edwards. But Harmanpreet Kaur is right in there too now, standing tall with 1087* runs and counting.

Only a few batters—six to be exact—have ever managed to score over 1000 runs in a single country outside their own. That list includes some big names like Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Debbie Hockley, and of course, Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet is now proudly part of that elite club.

Another Big Milestone: 4000 ODI Runs for Harmanpreet

And as if the 1000 in England wasn’t enough, Harmanpreet also hit another huge mark in her career on Tuesday—she completed 4000 runs in ODIs. That puts her in a very small group of Indian women to do so, along with Mithali and Smriti Mandhana.

She reached the 4000-run milestone in the 28th over, just by knocking a simple single off Lauren Filer’s bowling. Nothing flashy, just quietly getting the job done—pretty typical Harmanpreet style.

She got to 4000 in 129 innings, which is the second slowest ever in terms of innings taken. Only Heather Knight took longer—140 innings. But hey, the important thing is she got there.

Harmanpreet Closes Gap on India’s ODI Legends

Right now, when it comes to all-time ODI runs for India, Mithali Raj is way out in front with 7805 runs. Smriti Mandhana is next with 4588, and now Harmanpreet Kaur sits third with 4069* and counting.

