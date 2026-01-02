‘He’s Batting Like His Father’: Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has suggested that Arjun Tendulkar should focus more on batting rather than bowling. Impressed with the youngster’s batting abilities, Yograj Singh compared it with Sachin Tendulkar’s batting.

“You are focusing only on his bowling, what are you doing, what has happened? There are so many coaches, what are they doing? He is basically a batsman. When he came to me, he was there for around 12-13 days, I welcomed him. They told me to take care of him, and I told them not to worry,” Yograj Singh said in an interview with Ravish Bisht.

“One day he was hit by a ball, and we took him to a doctor, and he was fine. So, I told him to put on his pads instead to do some batting. He told me that they do not focus on his batting. So, I said that we will see because I had not seen him bat before. In the nets, he was hitting boundaries everywhere, and then I questioned his coach as to why he was not given batting. I also told him that he is a batsman of a great quality, he’s batting like his father used to,” he continued.

Yograj Singh said, “Arjun Tendulkar should focus on batting, he’s a quality batter, he bats like Sachin”. (Ravish Bisht). pic.twitter.com/WccU975oBe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 2, 2026













Arjun Tendulkar bowling during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/wPrfsfwhNh — BabaCricketVibe (@DailyFunFacts_5) January 2, 2026







Yograj Singh said ~ “If Yuvraj Singh takes Arjun Tendulkar under his wings for 3 months, I bet Arjun will become the next Chris Gayle”. ~ What’s your take on this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DLdWVFPsmt — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 24, 2025







‘You are Arjun first and then Arjun Tendulkar’: Yograj Singh pic.twitter.com/0FiEbPQOUd — sports news (@CricketDeDaNaDa) April 17, 2023







Arjun who made a switch from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket had a decent run with the ball in SMAT as he picked up 8 wickets in five games but didn’t really impress with the bat. The Vijay Hazare Trophy hasn’t been a good outing so far as he has been wicket less in India’s premier domestic One-Day tournament. The left-handed player struck 19 against Sikkim and 24 against Mumbai in Jaipur.

Earlier, Arjun was traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma Emerges As India Women’s New Spin Hope: All You Need To Know