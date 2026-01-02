LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'He's Batting Like His Father': Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

'He's Batting Like His Father': Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

Yograj Singh has put his weight behind Arjun Tendulkar and said that he should focus on his batting

Arjun Tendulkar with Yograj Singh. (Photo Credits: X)
Arjun Tendulkar with Yograj Singh. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 2, 2026 14:40:26 IST

'He's Batting Like His Father': Yograj Singh Slams Coaches For Steering Arjun Tendulkar Away from Batting After IPL 2026 Auction

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has suggested that Arjun Tendulkar should focus more on batting rather than bowling. Impressed with the youngster’s batting abilities, Yograj Singh compared it with Sachin Tendulkar’s batting. 

“You are focusing only on his bowling, what are you doing, what has happened? There are so many coaches, what are they doing? He is basically a batsman. When he came to me, he was there for around 12-13 days, I welcomed him. They told me to take care of him, and I told them not to worry,” Yograj Singh said in an interview with Ravish Bisht.

“One day he was hit by a ball, and we took him to a doctor, and he was fine. So, I told him to put on his pads instead to do some batting. He told me that they do not focus on his batting. So, I said that we will see because I had not seen him bat before. In the nets, he was hitting boundaries everywhere, and then I questioned his coach as to why he was not given batting. I also told him that he is a batsman of a great quality, he’s batting like his father used to,” he continued.











Arjun who made a switch from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket had a decent run with the ball in SMAT as he picked up 8 wickets in five games but didn’t really impress with the bat. The Vijay Hazare Trophy hasn’t been a good outing so far as he has been wicket less in India’s premier domestic One-Day tournament. The left-handed player struck 19 against Sikkim and 24 against Mumbai in Jaipur. 

Earlier, Arjun was traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh. 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Tags: Arjun Tendulkarsachin tendulkarYograj Singh

