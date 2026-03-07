Hockey: After Nightmarish Australia Tour, Pakistan Qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, Ending Eight-Year Wait

Pakistan have secured qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. The Pakistan team registered a place after beating Japan 4–3 in the semi-final of the qualifiers at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan’s win against Japan has ensured their return to the tournament for the first time since 2022.

Pakistan’s Horrific Australia Tour

The Pakistan team landed in Canberra last month for FIH Pro League but rather getting a warm reception they found themselves stranded and were roaming around on the streets for six hours as their hotel booking had been cancelled due to unpaid bills.

Pakistan Sports Board had released over Rs. 10 million but the funds never reached the hotel, as per reports. “What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days,” Skipper of the side, Ammad Shakeel Butt said.

“We can’t work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match, what result do you expect from us?” he added.

“We have a good combination of players, but we need a foreign coach and good management,” the captain said.

PHF President Resigned

Pakistan lost all their matches in the competition which forced Pakistan Hockey Federation president Tariq Bugti resign from his post and resulted in a controversial two-year suspension for Butt.

The ban on the captain was later overturned. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-appointed interim president of the PHF Muhuydin Ahmed Wani reversed the decision, stating it was an “illegal and unconstitutional step” by Bugti.

