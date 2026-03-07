Hockey: After Nightmarish Australia Tour, Pakistan Qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, Ending Eight-Year Wait

LIVE TV
Pakistan has secured its place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after defeating Japan 4-3 in a dramatic semifinal at the qualifiers held in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday, March 6.

Pakistan players celebrate qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits FIH)
Pakistan players celebrate qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits FIH)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 7, 2026 19:34:15 IST

Pakistan have secured qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. The Pakistan team registered a place after beating Japan 4–3 in the semi-final of the qualifiers at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan’s win against Japan has ensured their return to the tournament for the first time since 2022. 

Pakistan’s Horrific Australia Tour

The Pakistan team landed in Canberra last month for FIH Pro League but rather getting a warm reception they found themselves stranded and were roaming around on the streets for six hours as their hotel booking had been cancelled due to unpaid bills.  

Pakistan Sports Board had released over Rs. 10 million but the funds never reached the hotel, as per reports. “What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days,” Skipper of the side, Ammad Shakeel Butt said. 

“We can’t work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match, what result do you expect from us?” he added.

“We have a good combination of players, but we need a foreign coach and good management,” the captain said.

PHF President Resigned

Pakistan lost all their matches in the competition which forced Pakistan Hockey Federation president Tariq Bugti resign from his post and resulted in a controversial two-year suspension for Butt.

The ban on the captain was later overturned. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-appointed interim president of the PHF Muhuydin Ahmed Wani reversed the decision, stating it was an “illegal and unconstitutional step” by Bugti.

Also Read: “Sab Same Line Chipka Rahe Hain”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mitchell Santner Over ‘Ahmedabad Crowd Silent’ Remark — IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 7:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026HockeyHockey TeamPakistan Hockey Team

