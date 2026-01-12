‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

In the very first ODI match between India and New Zealand held in Vadodara, Virat Kohli displayed his exceptional talent once again to the cricketing world by scoring 93 runs off 91 balls which made India’s win easy and in the end, the win was a contest of technology in a very thrilling manner as India won by four wickets. Kohli’s performance was the mainstay of the 301 runs chase, it instilled confidence after the fall of a couple of wickets in the beginning and even laid the foundation for a successful conclusion.

Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies

Amid the cricketing discussions, Virat Kohli dropped an endearing and quite revealing tidbit about his life which fascinated the fans, he doesn’t keep most of his individual trophies and awards at his own residence. Upon being questioned about the location of his ever growing collection of Player of the Match honors and other accolades, Virat Kohli with a cheeky smile answered that he sends them to his mother’s place in Gurgaon, for ‘she likes the whole trophy keeping thing’. However, this minor confession opened up to see his very strong family ties, revealing also his extremely modest character when it comes to personal achievements, and all this while being one of the most decorated batsmen in the history of the game. Kohli was asked about his prolific career during the post match presentation and he called his journey as ‘a dream come true’ and no less than a blessing in disguise, thanking the enormous opportunity cricket has provided for him.

Virat Kohli In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli’s comments came after being awarded Player of the Match for the 45th time in his ODI career, emphasized his eternal excellence, even though he is already 37 years old. Besides, in the same game, he made a record as the fastest player to score 28,000 international runs leaving legends like Kumar Sangakkara behind and only one step away from Sachin Tendulkar on the all time run scorers list.

