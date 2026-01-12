LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli's confession about where he keeps his awards, at his mother's house instead of his own, gave the fans a touching insight into the personal life of a cricketing giant, who, even during great victories, remains humble.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 12:15:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

In the very first ODI match between India and New Zealand held in Vadodara, Virat Kohli displayed his exceptional talent once again to the cricketing world by scoring 93 runs off 91 balls which made India’s win easy and in the end, the win was a contest of technology in a very thrilling manner as India won by four wickets. Kohli’s performance was the mainstay of the 301 runs chase, it instilled confidence after the fall of a couple of wickets in the beginning and even laid the foundation for a successful conclusion. 

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies 

Amid the cricketing discussions, Virat Kohli dropped an endearing and quite revealing tidbit about his life which fascinated the fans, he doesn’t keep most of his individual trophies and awards at his own residence. Upon being questioned about the location of his ever growing collection of Player of the Match honors and other accolades, Virat Kohli with a cheeky smile answered that he sends them to his mother’s place in Gurgaon, for ‘she likes the whole trophy keeping thing’. However, this minor confession opened up to see his very strong family ties, revealing also his extremely modest character when it comes to personal achievements, and all this while being one of the most decorated batsmen in the history of the game. Kohli was asked about his prolific career during the post match presentation and he called his journey as ‘a dream come true’ and no less than a blessing in disguise, thanking the enormous opportunity cricket has provided for him.

Virat Kohli In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli’s comments came after being awarded Player of the Match for the 45th time in his ODI career, emphasized his eternal excellence, even though he is already 37 years old. Besides, in the same game, he made a record as the fastest player to score 28,000 international runs leaving legends like Kumar Sangakkara behind and only one step away from Sachin Tendulkar on the all time run scorers list. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-13virat kohli awardsvirat kohli ind vs nz 1st odivirat kohli ind vs nz odivirat kohli latest newsvirat kohli mothervirat kohli mother gurgaonvirat kohli trophiesvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai vs Karnataka Match; This CSK star player missed out

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

Spanish Supercopa Final 2026: Raphinha Steals The Show As El Clasico Drama Sees Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-2

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

National Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

What Happened To PSLV-C62 Carrying DRDO’s Anvesha Satellite? ISRO Chairman Gives Big Update

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Jerome Powell Under Spotlight as DOJ Subpoenas the Federal Reserve, Sparking Debate Over Monetary Policy Independence

‘Impose Hindi And I’ll Kick You’: Raj Thackeray’s Fiery Warning To Migrants From UP, Bihar, Sounds Alarm For Marathi Identity

After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Reports Exceptional Progress by Implementing The Mind Sync

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI
‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI
‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI
‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

QUICK LINKS