IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: A Complete Breakdown of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Which Team Has the Edge

India and England will lock horns with each other in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. The two sides have met each other twice in the T20 World Cup semis. England defeated India in 2022 and the Indian team clinched a win in 2024 edition.

There have been five instances where the two sides have played each other in the semi-finals in World Cups.

1983 World Cup

England batted first and were bundled out for 213. Kapil Dev scalped three wickets for India. India chased down the target in 54.4 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. Yashpal Sharma and Sandeep Patil notched up individual fifties.

1987 World Cup

England rode on Graham Gooch’s 115 to put up 254/6. Maninder Singh picked up three wickets for India. But the batters didn’t really get into the groove and India were bowled out for 219 to lose the match by 35 runs. Eddie Hemmings picked up four wickets while Neil Foster bagged a three-for.

2013 Champions Trophy

A rain-marred final of the 2013 Champions Trophy edition saw India lifting the title and MS Dhoni became the first captain to win three ICC titles. India scored 129/7 in 20 overs where Virat Kohli struck 43. Later, India restricted England to 124/8 to win the match and the tournament by 5 runs.

2022 T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India and England played 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide. India put up 168/6 in 20 overs after Virat Kohli scored 50 off 40. But Jos Buttler and Alex Hales smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park and took the team over the line by 10 wickets. Buttler remained unbeaten at 80 off 49 while Hales struck 86* off 47.

2024 T20 World Cup semi-final

India rode on a quick-fire fifty from Rohit Sharma to put 171/7 in 20 overs. The bowlers later put up a brilliant show to bundle out England for 103 and won the match by 68 runs in Guyana. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each to hand India a place in the finale that the side eventually won and were crowned the world champions.

Also Read: NZ vs SA Semi-Final | Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

