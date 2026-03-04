LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

Finn Allen of New Zealand smashed the fastest century in T20 World Cup history in Kolkata on Wednesday, leading his team to a nine-wicket victory over South Africa and securing a spot in the final.

Finn Allen. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Finn Allen. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 4, 2026 23:09:57 IST

New Zealand cruised into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 after beating South Africa by 9 wickets in the semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Blackcaps rode on an exceptional and record-breaking hundred from Finn Allen to go over the line as they chased down a target of 170 by 9 wickets with more than 7 overs to spare. 

Allen notched up a hundred in just 33 runs to help the side go over the line. Tim Seifert also played a crucial role as he provided a brisk start and struck 58 off 33. Finn Allen’s 33-ball 100* is the fastest in T20 World Cups.

Here’s a look at the fastest hundreds in T20 World Cups. 

Chris Gayle

In the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Chris Gayle smashed 117 off just 57 to help West Indies 205/6 in 20 overs. But South Africa chased down the target in just 17.4 overs as Herschelle Gibbs hit an unbeaten 90 off 55.

Chris Gayle 

Chris Gayle is second in the list who struck a hundred in 47 balls during the West Indies vs England match in 2016 edition. Chasing 183, Gayle played a massive role in West Indies’ win as he notched up a century. West Indies won by 6 wickets. 

Harry Brook

Next in the tally is Harry Brook who joined the elite list in the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan handed England a target of 165 and Harry Brook anchored the side to the win. While the England side lost wickets, Brook held the fort at one end. He notched up a ton, remained unbeaten at 100* off 50 and led the side to a win. 

Brendon McCullum

In 2012 edition of the World Cup, New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum smashed 123 off 58 against Bangladesh in Kandy. New Zealand posted 191/3 in 20 overs and then restricted the opposition to 132/8 in 20 overs to win the match by 59 runs. 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 11:09 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

