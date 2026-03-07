IND vs NZ: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Ahmedabad is gearing up to witness a historic evening as the cricketing giants India and New Zealand will battle it out in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled for Sunday. The highly anticipated and thrilling encounter will take place at the legendary Narendra Modi Stadium. Interestingly, the two teams are facing each other for the second time in the final of a major ICC white-ball tournament in less than a year. Previously, these two sides clashed in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The match not only enhanced the rivalry between the two nations at the world stage but also raised the anticipation for the upcoming final to be a thrilling game.

For India, this game is an opportunity to make history. A win here will turn them into the first team to ever successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. It will also be their third victory in the tournament, which means they will have the most titles in the history of the competition. On top of that, it will be the first time that any team has won the men’s T20 World Cup trophy at home, which makes the day even more memorable for the Indian supporters.

So far, New Zealand have been after their maiden T20 World Cup title. The team has been one of the top performers in ICC events throughout the years, but usually, it is one step too far for them at the finals. Their best performance in this competition was in 2022 when they ended up runners-up to the Australian men’s national cricket team. A victory in Ahmedabad will therefore represent a historic moment for the Black Caps as well as finally capping their long wait for a T20 world title.







The excitement about the final has brought about a considerable spill-over effect outside of the cricket grounds, especially the hospitality industry in Ahmedabad. In the days after India defeated the England men’s national cricket team in the semi-final, hotel room rates throughout the city have soared sharply due to the large number of fans who have arrived.

Local business sources say that in some places, budget hotel rooms are being offered at around 15, 000 per night. On the other hand, luxury hotels are charging anywhere from 56, 000 to 80, 000 for just one night. As demand keeps increasing with more fans getting their match tickets, prices in some accommodations might even go beyond 1 lakh. Narendra Somani of the Gujarat Hotels and Restaurants Association shared that March is usually a time of low tourism in the city. But the T20 World Cup final has brought about a big change in the scenario, and hotels have managed to reach their average monthly revenue levels way ahead of the time allowed by the market.

Sanjeev Chhajer, chairman of the travel and tourism taskforce at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also recognised the broader economic effects of the event. He said that the rise in tourist numbers would create robust business for hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and the city’s handicrafts and handloom industries. Currently, hotels in Ahmedabad are roughly 80 per cent occupied. Since only a few rooms remain, a large number of hotels have raised rates and done away with cancellation options for the weekend, expecting the demand to be high as fans travel to the city for the eagerly awaited final.

Air India and Akasa air introduced special flights for IND vs NZ

The air travel demand to Ahmedabad has skyrocketed due to India making it to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating the England men’s national cricket team in the semifinals. As a result of the huge influx of fans, Air India Express and Akasa Air have released special flights to the city in time for the title game.The extra flights will link Ahmedabad to key cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, thereby facilitating supporters’ travel for the much-awaited final at the Narendra Modi Stadium comfortably.

India qualified for the final after a very exciting semifinal against England. Sanju Samson was the main batsman, but Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma were among those who contributed to India’s massive total of 253. England fought back strongly, thanks to a stunning century from Jacob Bethell, but ended up seven runs short.

Besides runs, Akasa Air will run special direct services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on March 8 and 9. In addition, the carrier will be decorating its aircraft with tricolour, themed cabin lighting and providing passengers with live match score updates.

