IND vs NZ Final: Mohammad Amir’s Bold Prediction — New Zealand to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has shown confidence in backing New Zealand to beat India and claim the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy in the final. Despite India’s powerful performance in the tournament, Amir considers the Kiwis to have a more balanced side and the more probable winners.

This is not the first time Amir has foresaw Indian losses in the World Cup. Initially, he had predicted that India would lose to the West Indies at the Super 8 stage and also to England in the semifinal round. Actually, India won both games and made it to the final under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. Even though those predictions missed the target, Amir still believes that India will be eliminated in the final.

In an interview on the show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir remarked that New Zealand have been playing like a single unit all through the tournament. He highlighted their outstanding semifinal win against South Africa, which was their best all-around team performance. Amir observes that India’s winning formula has largely been the brilliance of a handful of players rather than the whole team working together. He identifies Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson as two main contributors to India’s wins. The way Bumrah has bowled, especially during the last overs, has given India the edge in defending difficult scenarios; on the other hand, Samson’s batting has been the backbone and has also scored crucial runs

🚨 INDIA IS WINNING T20 WORLD CUP Pakistan's Nostradamus, Mohammad Amir, has predicted NZ victory in final. 🤣 "NZ will give a very tough time to India. Reaching the final is an achievement for both teams, but overall New Zealand look the stronger side in bowling, batting and…



Another issue that Amir highlighted was the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which, in his opinion, could be a good fit for New Zealand’s style of play. Considering their well-rounded bowling attack and reliable team performances, he reckons the Kiwis are better placed for the final.

Mohammad Amir on Bumrah

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has raised a concern about India’s reliance on moments of individual brilliance as their main source of winning the games. He pointed out that India has been overly dependent on their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Sharing his views, Amir said that both teams have very strong line-ups in the batting department; however, New Zealand have the advantage at the moment as their bowlers are in better form. “Both sides have very good batting units and players of high quality, ” Amir commented. “But New Zealand are bowling really well while India is relying quite a lot on Bumrah.

This is the reason why I am backing New Zealand to win. ” Besides that, Amir has on several occasions found fault with India’s opening batsman Abhishek Sharma during the tournament. In his opinion, the youngster’s attacking style has turned him into a “one-dimensional” player, and he thinks Abhishek is still not capable of performing at this level regularly. Despite the continuing discussion about his role in the playing eleven for the final, India should be sticking with their star opener.

