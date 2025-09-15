IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance

On Sunday, India extended their dominance in the Asia Cup 2025 as they easily beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue were able to dispatch with a lowly target easily and maintain their winning streak in Group A, which had already beaten the UAE earlier in the week.

India vs Pakistan: Batting Brilliance Secures Win

The batters of India started with confidence chasing 128. Abhishek Sharma hit four and six in the first over and Shubman Gill hit two boundaries before he was stumped. His removal did not stop him because Sharma kept on attacking and scored three other fours and a six finishing with a score of 31 using only 13 balls.

The openers left the crease and Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma entered the crease. Varma was on the offensive and he scored 13 in the sixth over to bring India to 61/2 at the powerplay. The two then handled the chase intelligently, setting boundaries at the appropriate time in order to keep it in check.

Tilak Varma dropped to 31 but Suryakumar Yadav supported the innings and was not out on 47 with a maximum. India won the match easily in 15.5 overs, as it was their 10th T20I victory over Pakistan in 14 games.

Indian Bowling Dominates Pakistan Line-up

Previously the Indian bowlers were the setters. Hardik Pandya struck Saim Ayub out with a golden duck when he made the first legal delivery in the match, caught by Jasprit Bumrah at point. Bumrah proceeded to dismiss Mohammad Haris in the following over and Pakistan was cut down to 6/2.

Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan scored 39 runs in the third wicket when the spinners of India gained control. Axar Patel took two wickets in his two consecutive overs by firstly sending Fakhar Zaman back to the ground, and then the Pakistan captain Salman Agha. The twin hits by Kuldeep Yadav only undermined Pakistan as he eliminated Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

The hat-trick attempt of Kuldeep was completed with the dismissal of Sahibzada Farhan who was caught at the boundary by Pandya. Faheem Ashraf was caught in front by Varun Chakravarthy and Bumrah mopped up the final wicket in the second last over. Pakistan completed at 127/9 and the late 18 runs of Shaheen Shah Afridi offered hardly any opposition.

Key Players and Upcoming India Fixture

The batting depth of India was marked by a composed 47+ of Suryakumar Yadav and a blistering start by Abhishek Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) played a major role in destroying the batting of Pakistan on the bowling front. The only good aspect of Pakistan was the three wickets of Saim Ayub.

India will then take Oman in the last match in Group A on Friday hoping to keep the good streak and keep on the journey to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

Match Summary: IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan 127/9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Kuldeep Yadav 3/18) lost to India 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47*, Saim Ayub 3/35) by seven wickets.

